Henry's Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association, a volunteer firefighting organization made up of mostly farmers and ranchers, is often the first group to respond to a wildfire that breaks out in its members' backyards.
These volunteers receive basic rangeland firefighting training from several different government agencies, and they use privately-owned vehicles and other resources to immediately respond to a fire, like they did in 2016 during the Henry's Creek Fire, the largest wildfire ever in Bonneville County, burning more than 60,000 acres.
Invenergy, a national renewable energy company with a site in Idaho Falls, was in the path of the Henry's Creek Fire two years ago. To show gratitude for the volunteer firefighters' service and to help pay for additional training in case of another fire, Invenergy's Wolverine Creek Energy Site donated $1,000 Monday to the Henry's Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association.
Invenergy officials presented the check to a group of volunteer firefighters, including Dave Radford, a Bonneville County Commissioner and member of the firefighting group, at Invenergy's Wolverine Creek office in Idaho Falls.
Invenergy's Wolverine Creek site — which operates 43 wind turbine generators in the hills east of Idaho Falls — narrowly avoided disaster during the Henry's Creek Fire as the blaze burned through the brush just across from its office on Bone Road, said Melissa Nuttall, administrative assistant for the Wolverine Creek branch.
"Anything we can do to stop a fire before it gets up here will save a lot of people a lot of money," Radford said.
Invenergy is donating to the Henry's Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association in case a fire ever reaches its front door again.
"Here in east Idaho, we can be more protected and be more prepared just in case something might happen again," Nuttall said.
The rural firefighters are professionally trained, according to Bob Hoff, chairman of the Henry's Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association, and they have vehicles, such as trucks, tractors or even airplanes, that can be used to fight or track fires. Their proximity and familiarity with the geography also helps.
"Most are landowners that know the lay of the land," Hoff said. "Local fire departments and the BLM and State Lands provide the training and certification of firefighting ability."
Radford called the group "the minutemen of the county."
Richard Zimmerman, assistant fire management officer at the BLM, said working with rural volunteer firefighters has been a success. The volunteers can communicate with professional firefighters in different government agencies during a wildfire.
"The coordination is great," Zimmerman said. "They know all the country. That's a huge benefit to us."
Radford said the donation from Invenergy will help with training efforts and expanding group membership.
"It's great to have these people become part of the funding for the group," Hoff said. "We appreciate the support."