Every Tuesday morning in a multipurpose room in an Idaho Falls church, a group of about 20 volunteers — mostly women — form an assembly line, cutting, designing, sewing and stitching.
They are the Happy Stitchers, a ministry group of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, and they make quilts for hospital patients, for graduating high school seniors, for children in China or for anybody else who might need a warm blanket.
"Our motto is 'Wrapping the world in God's love, one quilt at a time,'" said Irena McDaniel, 63, a nine-year Happy Stitchers member. "We have talent with a needle and thread, what are we to do with it?"
Happy Stitchers has donated nearly 3,000 quilts since it was founded in 1988, according to McDaniel. The group averages between 200 and 300 quilts every year.
Last year, its quilts were donated to, among other groups, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the church's preschool children, the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota and to "Left-behind children in China," or children who remain in rural regions of the country while their parents leave to work in urban areas.
One quilt, which was being finished Tuesday, was for a young girl who recently underwent double knee surgeries. The "lap quilt" was small enough that it wouldn't be caught in the wheels of her wheelchair, that size is a popular request.
Happy Stitchers volunteers on Tuesday ranged in age from 12 to 95. Usually, about 20 people show up to weekly meetings, although there are more when school is not in session.
Work begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until noon, with a coffee break in between — that's when the group talks business, McDaniel said, such as who will provide snacks at upcoming meetings.
The quilts are fashioned in an assembly line, each station serving a separate purpose.
The process begins at the cutting station, where fabric is cut into squares. Fabric is either donated to Happy Stitchers or purchased. It comes from "anywhere and everywhere," McDaniel said.
The group spends about $2,500 annually on supplies, some of which is funded by auctioned quilts.
Next, the fabric squares, which have been sorted by color, are taken to the designing station. How the fabric squares are arranged is up to the designer, but each has at least one square with a Bible verse.
"Designing is the fun, creative part of this whole process," said Linda Lerum, and eight-year Happy Stitchers member. "We like different designers, they each bring something different."
Abigail Lerum, 12, a seventh-grader at Taylor's Crossing Public Charter School, was volunteering at the design station Tuesday. She was on spring break.
"I really enjoy designing because you can take fabrics from anywhere and just put them together," she said.
After a design is complete, the fabric squares are stacked and labeled. At the next station, sewing, the quilt will begin to take shape.
Elaine Thompson, 78, has been sewing for Happy Stitchers for three years. But she's been sewing since she was 11.
"I wanted to do something for our church, for those in need," Thompson said. "I just stitch and stitch."
After sewing, the fabric is stitched together with a backing and batting, a layer of insulation between fabrics that makes the quilt warm. Then, the quilt is ready for the final station, binding. After binding, it's ready to be donated.
"We like to do as many quilts as we possibly can," McDaniel said. "And we like to make them pretty."
While Happy Stitchers is a church group, volunteers do not have to belong to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, or any church, to join. The group accepts anyone that's willing to help make quilts, in any way they can.
"There's a lot of camaraderie, a lot of visiting. We get to visit with one another and we get to pray together," said Patti McDonald, 84, who also volunteers with Gentle Readers, a church group that reads uplifting, Christian stories to elderly people with trouble reading.
Happy Stitchers volunteers make a lot of quilts but they want to make more. The group has requests from the Idaho Falls Police Department, EIRMC and Champs Heart for more quilts. But, the group doesn't have enough volunteers to meet the demand.
"They would love for us to make more quilts," McDaniel said. "But, as you can see, we're kind of limited."
Anybody can volunteer with Happy Stitchers. No stitching experience is required. The group meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 455 W. Sunnyside Road, Idaho Falls.
For information, call the church office at 208-522-9301.