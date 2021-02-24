The Idaho Master Naturalist program is reducing the number of hours for required volunteer time because of the lack of opportunities caused by the pandemic.
The program for 2021 will require participants to complete 20 hours of volunteer time. Previously, the requirement was 40 hours per year to certify.
“COVID-19 is still putting limits on volunteer opportunities in some regions and with some partnering agencies and organizations,” said Sara Focht, Idaho Fish and Game wildlife educator.
New 2021 master naturalist members will need to complete and log 40 hours of education and 20 hours of volunteer service toward conservation efforts. Returning, re-certifying members will need to complete eight hours of education and 20 hours of volunteer work, Fish and Game said.
“An (additional) exception from the normal (Idaho Master Naturalist) policy for 2021 includes the use of TV shows, movies, radio programs, online classes, and webinars as acceptable forms of continuing education for returning members,” Focht said. “If you want to use media resources for education, be sure they are about local or regional nature-related themes.”
For more information on the policy changes, contact Focht at sara.focht@idfg.idaho.gov