The Community Food Basket of Idaho Falls is seeking volunteers to help with its monthly mass distribution of food to the community.
Volunteers will be passing out boxes of fresh fruit, vegetables and meat to families from the parking lot of the Grand Teton Mall from 4-7 p.m. Friday. The food is provided through the federal Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, where the U.S. Department of Agriculture purchases surplus food from farmers and provides it to food banks.
Food Basket executive director Ariel Jackson said the group has seen demand for food double from its normal monthly levels since March. Jackson said the monthly mass distribution is meant to provide for 1,000 families, and the group has not had any leftover food from the three previous events.
The local food is seeking up to 40 volunteers for shifts going from 3-5:30 p.m. and from 5-7:30 p.m. to help set up, distribute and clean up. Anyone interested can call the food bank at 208-524-0994 or email admin@feedidahofalls.org.