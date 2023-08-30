More than 70% of voters approved Bonneville Joint School District 93’s $34.5 million bond to construct a new elementary school and repair school roofs in the district during Tuesday's election.
“This school will add much-needed classrooms, preserve our all-day kindergarten program, and provide space for our students with significant disabilities,” District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said in a written statement.
In total, 4,655 patrons participated in Tuesday’s election with3,265 votingin favor of the bond (70.12%), while 1,391 were against it (29.88%). A 66.67% supermajority isrequired to pass school bonds in Idaho.
Tuesday's turnout wasa 65.2% increase over the number of voters in May's election.
“We were definitely pleased with the voter turnout for the election and the support of our patrons to build a new elementary school,” Woolstenhulme said.
Tuesday’s election represented the district’s second attempt to pass the bond this year, after it narrowly failed by 1.4% on May 16. In that election, only 2,818 patrons participated with 1,839 people voting in favor of the bond (65.26%), and 979 voted against it (34.76%).
District officials attributed the higher turnout to increased efforts to inform patrons about the bond and raise awareness, as well as the timing of the election at the start of a new school year.
The 17-year bond will cost taxpayers $35 a year for every $100,000 in taxable property value, according to the district’s website.
Woolstenhulme also acknowledged the concerns of patrons who did not support the measure.
“I would also encourage those who voted no because of their frustration with paying more in property taxes to share their concerns with our legislators,” he said. “The constitutional duty to establish a uniform and thorough system of public schools must include funding to actually build the schools necessary to provide education. Local residents should not be burdened with the significant cost of building schools.”
The new school will be constructed between Ammon and Crowley roads north of Iona Road. It will accommodate about 900 students.
The design will be close in square footage to the size of Black Canyon Middle School, Woolstenhulme told the Post Register previously. It includes 26 general education classrooms, six classrooms for special education students, a gymnasium for physical education and music classes and a library, according to a district flyer.
The superintendent said the school should be completed by 2025.
With the bond’s passage, the district does not anticipate needing to propose another bond for at least four more years.
