A first-time race through the streets of Idaho Falls will raise awareness for the issue of homelessness in the city.
Idaho Falls Rescue Mission will host A Walk in the Cold on Saturday, leaving from Freeman Park, as a fundraiser for the homeless people helped by the mission. The Salvation Army, Behavioral Health Crisis Center and Club Inc. have partnered with the mission to help make the event happen.
Event coordinator Kelly Golden said the group had chosen to hold the race in March to give participants a sense of what living in those conditions would be like.
"We serve a population of people who know what it's like to experience the cold weather in Idaho Falls. So what would it be like to expose the rest of the community to that?" Golden said.
In-person registration for the event will begin at 2 p.m. in Freeman Park and officials will kick off the event at 5:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the fastest finishers in different categories, but Golden said casual walkers and families with strollers can also take part.
At the end of the 5-kilometer course, volunteers from the Salvation Army will serve a hot dinner to the participants.
The race will raise money from registration fees and from sponsorships that people earn for themselves from friends, family and local businesses. Volunteers from the rescue mission went into high schools from Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 to persuade students to take part as well.
All profits from the walk will be used by Idaho Falls Rescue Mission and other homeless nonprofits in the city for food and shelter. Last year, the mission served more than 20,000 meals to the community and offered shelter for around 32 people every night.
While most participants would not sign up until the day of the race, Golden said the early sign-ups and the weather forecast for race day have organizers feeling optimistic for the event.
"Everything that we do know right now makes it look really positive. This community is so generous overall and the response has been super positive," she said.
For information on the Walk in the Cold or to register early, people can visit the event's website or call the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission at 208-552-5575.