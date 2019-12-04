Christmas is coming, and that means the return of an Idaho Falls Christmas tradition.
Hersh Mynarcik has owned the house at 258 Walnut St., which was built in 1896 by Great Western Canal and Improvement Company Manager A.D. Morrison, for 25 years. And for about 12 years Mynarcik has been hosting the “1896 Victorian Christmas Open House,” filling every room in the house with Christmas trees, antique ornaments and dolls, and other seasonally appropriate decorations, holding multiple open houses and giving tours of the place.
“We just started a few little things here and there, then it just seemed to grow,” Mynarcik said.
This year’s open houses run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on this upcoming Friday and Saturday, and then again on Dec. 13, 14, 20 and 21. Or, you can call Mynarcik at 208-529-4694 to set up an appointment.
Mynarcik has accumulated his Christmas ornaments and decorations from a variety of sources over the years. Standing next to the Christmas tree in the living room are some porcelain dolls he made himself, a hobby he said used to help him relax after work back when he was at Idaho National Laboratory.
“The dolls were my stress relief,” he said.
Some he bought locally. Others he bought while traveling.
“I always find something I can’t live without,” he said.
There are Christmas trees in almost every room in the house, and each one has a theme. One tree’s theme is angels; another is nutcrackers. One tree in a second-story hallway whose theme is the Fourth of July is festooned in American flags and red, white and blue ribbons and ornaments, with Uncle Sam nutcrackers standing around it.
Mynarcik starts decorating the house around Halloween to get ready for the busy Christmas season, when hundreds of people visit the house. Some of his visitors are from school or church groups, or from youth organizations such as the Boy Scouts.
Morrison, who built the house and sold it in 1899, played a somewhat notable role in early Idaho Falls history.
He also built the building on Park Avenue that houses the Samoa Club today, and his company was responsible for the irrigation projects that led to the settlement of the New Sweden and Firth areas.
As well as the Christmas show, one of Mynarcik’s passions is working on the house and restoring most of it to as close to its original condition as possible, paying attention to details such as finding period wallpaper and restoring the wood on closet doors and doorframes back to its original appearance. Many rooms in the house look like they’re straight out of the Victorian era. The exception is the kitchen, which Mynarcik refurbished with modern counters and appliances about five years ago.
“I’m always remodeling,” he said. “There’s always something to do.”