Remote control airplane enthusiasts want you to shoot their planes Saturday morning.
Your weapon of choice? Paintball guns. And it’s $2 for 10 shots.
Only 5 percent of people successfully hit a plane, said Tye Tomchak, treasurer of the Desert Eagles RC Club, which is a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics.
The fundraising event lasts from 9 a.m. to noon. It will be at the field the group leases from Bonneville County and meets at regularly, off of New Sweden Road, accessed via a gravel road just north of the entrance to Doug Andrus Distributing.
These aren’t just any planes coasting the sky. Unlike ornate planes built from kits, these planes built with yard-sign material can withstand pellets.
Attendees also may have a chance to fly one of the club’s model airplanes for free. A club member will have a second remote control and be ready to take over if needed, Tomchak said.
Paintballs and paintball guns were donated by G & H Paintball Supply. Kristi Carlquist Real Estate donated one of three RC airplanes that will be raffled off. Six raffle tickets cost $5.
All proceeds from the event go to the Veterans Mobility Corp, which refurbishes donated, used wheelchairs before giving them to veterans and their spouses and children.
“As far as I’m concerned, we can’t do enough for veterans,” said Nancy Shamel, vice president and operations manager for the nonprofit organization.
She said the all-volunteer group has given away 297 chairs since 2015.
Last year, the Desert Eagles RC Club’s fundraiser raised $1,000, which allowed the Veterans Mobility Corp to refurbish three wheelchairs, Tomchak said.
He said the group’s work is needed to address gaps left by the VA.
“It’s like an act of God to get a powered wheelchair,” he said.
A statement provided by the VA said the agency gives out motorized wheelchairs when deemed clinically appropriate and in line with agency policy.
Veterans who want motorized wheelchairs must take additional steps to procure one, the statement said.
“There is a difference between a specialized/power mobility procurement and a standard wheelchair. Standard wheelchairs that are not customized in nature are distributed as a general mobility aid,” the statement said. To get “specialized/power mobility aids,” veterans need “an evaluation by” the mobility clinic.