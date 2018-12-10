Brothers Dillon and Daniel Hanson who were wanted in Montana and were involved in several pursuits in East Idaho were apprehended in Fremont County on Sunday night.
Ashton Police Chief Greg Griffel observed a white Chevrolet Impala being stolen at the Ashton Quick Stop. Griffel pursued the Impala north on U.S. Highway 20 at 95 mph with one occupant. The driver of the Impala drove into the ditch and fled on foot south. The driver of the Impala entered a Chevrolet pickup being driven by Hanson’s brother who was traveling north. The driver of the Chevrolet pickup which had a plow on the front drove between Griffel’s vehicle and a Fremont County Sheriff’s vehicle causing damage to both police vehicles.
Griffel, Deputy Howard Overton and Deputy Jason Olson pursued the Chevrolet pickup northbound at approximately 65 mph. At milepost 365 the Chevrolet pickup drove into a pickup towing an enclosed trailer causing damage to that vehicle. The Hanson brothers fled on foot in the deep snow but were located by an officer. The Chevrolet pickup the Hanson Brothers were fleeing in was stolen.
They were transported to the Fremont County jail where they face numerous felony charges. The St. Anthony Police Department and Idaho State Police, US Forest Service assisted with the incident.