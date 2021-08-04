The Idaho Falls War Bonnet Round Up, Idaho’s oldest rodeo, has received a prestigious accolade recognizing its storied history.
The city announced in a Tuesday news release that the rodeo has been inducted into the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame, joining two other rodeos in the state to receive this honor.
“This came completely out of the blue for us and was a really welcome bit of news,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm. “Last year we had to cancel the rodeo, and that was hard on all of us. This year we’ve been working really hard to make it special for the community. So, to get news like this really gets us excited, especially since we are celebrating our 110th year. It’s a real honor.”
The Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame was founded in 2013. The organization is dedicated to preserving and promoting western American heritage and culture, honoring the people and organizations that have played a prominent role in the state’s farming and ranching history.
Rodeo Hall of Fame President Judi VanDorn-Thacker said the War Bonnet Round Up was inducted by the organization’s board because of the consistent quality it has shown throughout its history and its ability to constantly improve.
“As a former competitor at the War Bonnet Round Up and president of the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame, I am honored to induct this great Idaho rodeo into the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame, where legends live,” VanDorn-Thacker said.
She said she competed in the rodeo during the ’80s and early ’90s. The War Bonnet Round Up has been one of her most memorable experiences when she was a competitor.
Holm said the recognition into the Rodeo Hall of Fame is a testament to the many men and women who have worked to keep up the War Bonnet Round Up tradition. He also credits the award to the city of Idaho Falls, American Legion, committee members, volunteers, sponsors and everyone who has had a hand in the rodeo, he said.
The War Bonnet Round Up started in 1911. More than 450 people participate in the rodeo each summer in front of more than 15,000 rodeo enthusiasts, according to the rodeo’s website.
“(The rodeo) is the oldest and one of the best professional rodeos in the state of Idaho,” VanDorn-Thacker said. “The War Bonnet Round Up is a very progressive, high-quality professional rodeo.”
The official induction into the Rodeo Hall of Fame will occur in October at the organization’s annual induction ceremony, scheduled in Twin Falls.
The other two rodeos in the Hall of Fame are the Lewiston Roundup and Caldwell Night Rodeo.
The 110th War Bonnet Round Up is sponsored by Teton Toyota and runs Aug. 5 to Aug. 7 at the Bank of Idaho Arena at Sandy Downs. Rodeo gates will open at 4:30 p.m. with pre-rodeo events at 6 p.m. and the main rodeo to follow at 7 p.m. each night.
Rodeo tickets and information is available on the rodeo’s website.