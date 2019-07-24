With less than a week to go before the three-day event kicks off, the 108th War Bonnet Round Up — Idaho’s oldest rodeo — has announced details about this year’s new event and the overall schedule.
This year’s new event at Sandy Downs will be women’s breakaway roping, an event which has been around for a while but is fairly new to the national rodeo stage.
“We try to grow it a little bit every year, add something new that continues with the same western traditions of rodeo but gives the fans something new to enjoy,” said Dennis Mitchell, executive chairman of the War Bonnet Round Up board.
Wednesday night will be the downtown preview for the rodeo. The event, which runs from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., will take over most of the city with live music and mechanical bull riding, but the parking lot at B Street and Capital will be the central point for bullfighting and mini-bull riding.
“We’re going to cover that parking lot with dirt and put up chutes for the bulls. People can come out and get a preview of what’s going to be happening at the rodeo,” Idaho Falls spokesman Bud Cranor said.
Aug. 1 will be the Family Night for the rodeo, with gates opening at 5 p.m. for events around the arena and youth rodeo events being held before the professional competition at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday will have a similar schedule for rodeo events although tickets for adults on the final day will increase from $25 to $30.
This year will also be the second year of the World’s Richest Wild Horse Race, named after the size of the prize money awarded last year. Over a dozen teams compete at the same time to rope, saddle and ride a wild horse across the arena.
“It looks like chaos in the arena. Nobody told the horses what they have to do in order to win,” Mitchell said.
The rodeo regularly draws a wide range of competition, from the world’s top-rated riders from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association to a number of local competitors who take part in War Bonnet every year. Professional riders compete mainly for the prize money, which they need to make it into the National Final Rodeo, while locals get the glory of winning and the engraved rifles awarded for each event.
Cranor said the full list of participants won’t be in until the week of the rodeo, which means that the final prize money will be unknown as well because participant fees contribute to the pot.
Tickets for the rodeo are available on the War Bonnet Round Up website or can be purchased from the businesses sponsoring the event including Teton Toyota, Sportsman’s Warehouse and the Idaho Falls Rec Center.