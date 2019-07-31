One of eastern Idaho's oldest traditions continues this weekend with some new twists.
This will be the first year women's breakaway roping is one of the events at the War Bonnet Roundup, which is held at the Bank of Idaho Arena at Sandy Downs and, at 108 years, is Idaho's oldest rodeo.
Women's breakaway roping is a variation of calf roping where the rope is connected to the saddle horn with a string so it breaks off when it gets tight, said Kindee Wilson, rodeo coach at Idaho State University.
About 50 women will be taking part, Wilson said, some from Idaho and others from neighboring states such as Utah, Montana, Washington and Nevada. This is significant since women's breakaway roping is poised to become a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event and the War Bonnet is the first large rodeo in the U.S. to include women's breakaway roping, said Bud Cranor, Idaho Falls city spokeswoman who is helping with public relations for the rodeo.
"They're going to be the leader of the pack," Wilson said.
War Bonnet Committee Chairman Dennis Marshall said this year will also feature some improvements to the seating at the arena and the same laser show that is put on at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
"People are going to be excited," he said. "And they're also going to be excited about the great production they're going to see."
The rodeo kicked off Wednesday evening with a free celebration in downtown Idaho Falls. Thursday is Family Night, opening at 5 p.m. and featuring various children's events such as face painting, a bounce house and mechanical bull riding before a Youth Rodeo at 7 p.m. and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association competition at 8 p.m.
Friday is "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" night at the rodeo, a breast cancer awareness event sponsored by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, and will also feature some top-performing rodeo contestants, said interim city Parks and Recreation Director P.J. Holm.
"If you come out to the rodeo, you're going to see an absolutely wonderful show that's top-notch," he said.
On Saturday, rodeo staff will be wearing all-black to honor military veterans. Holm said he hopes spectators also wear black and "blackout the arena."
Marshall said the rodeo would be a good opportunity for family entertainment in Idaho Falls. He thanked all the volunteers who make the rodeo possible. He said 114 volunteers attended a planning meeting Tuesday night, and there were more who couldn't make it.
"You can't ... put on a rodeo like this without a lot of volunteer efforts by a lot of people," he said.