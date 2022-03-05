Many people across the world didn’t believe Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 was a reality.
One local resident from Ukraine, Sergiy, who’s lived in Idaho Falls for years, immediately called his daughter, who lives in Ukraine, after seeing U.S. news reports about the invasion.
She didn’t believe him when he relayed what he was seeing. It was 4:35 a.m. in Ukraine when he called her and disturbed her slumber.
“They said ‘no, probably this is fake news,’” said Sergiy, who asked to be identified only by his first name because he was concerned for the safety of his relatives in Ukraine.
Shortly after that conversation, the sky in Ukraine thundered with the sounds of military jets dropping bombs all over the country, demolishing the homes of thousands of civilians and destroying critical infrastructure in Ukraine cities. Sergiy then got a text from his daughter to inform him she was running downstairs in her apartment building to find shelter.
The war between Russia and Ukraine is in its 11th day now. On Thursday, the United Nations reported more than 1 million people have fled Ukraine. The U.N. also reported 227 civilians had been killed and 525 injured between Feb. 24 and March 1 but has noted that its numbers likely undercount the number of deaths. On Wednesday, Ukraine’s emergency service said more than 2,000 Ukrainians had been killed since the start of the invasion, Reuters reported.
Sergiy said the toll of the war is felt everywhere in Ukraine. He contacts his daughter every day. He has sent money to help her and others living in the country because gas and food prices have risen drastically since the war started.
Major infrastructure, including roads, bridges and buildings, in Ukraine cities has been destroyed from hundreds of Russian missiles devastating the country. Russian troops also are targeting nuclear power plants. On Friday, Russian soldiers held employees at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, at gunpoint while they worked to extinguish a fire caused by the attack.
“This is threat for all nations and requires immediate attention,” Sergiy said.
If the Zaporizhzhia power plant were to blow up, it would be 10 times larger than the Chernobyl disaster and cover all of Europe with radiative dust, Sergiy said.
Sergiy’s daughter told him what he sees on TV about the war is what she’s living.
Sergiy said many people, including his wife’s relatives living in Ukraine’s countryside, are taking shelter in underground vaults typically used for food storage. People are scared to go outside because of Russian air and missile attacks.
“They’re exhausted because they can’t sleep in their beds. They don’t take off their clothes, they just lay down and sort of have naps,” Sergiy said.
Another local resident from Ukraine, Svetlana Lawrence, said she was raised with the fear of war while living in Ukraine because of World War II. Lawrence, 45, moved away from Ukraine 17 years ago and is a Risk-Informed Systems Analysis Pathway Lead at Idaho National Laboratory.
“War is absolutely evil. It’s just horror and it can never happen again and we need to do everything we can to end it,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence said Russia’s aggression and willingness to start the war confuses her because the two countries are culturally similar.
“The people of Russia have to doubt (their country’s leadership) because they just invaded their brother country,” Lawrence said.
While the battleground is currently in Ukraine, this war could potentially be a global one if other nations will not help stop it, Sergiy said. He fears the conflict, if not stopped, could spread to other countries and he wants people in Idaho to be aware of that disaster.
“This is serious. It may be global and somehow, some efforts should be made by state and federal politicians to find faster decisions,” Sergiy said.
Several countries including the U.S. have imposed sanctions against Russia for its invasion. Sergiy said this is an important and powerful action, but that’s more of a long-term solution and may not do enough to help people in Ukraine during the coming weeks.
The Russian military has a far greater number of resources than Ukraine’s military. Ukraine has spent nearly $6 billion on its military compared to Russia spending more than $60 billion, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.
“This is a real war. My daughter says that people, civilians basically are fighting like hell,” Sergiy said. “They are real heroes.”
Sergiy said it is critical for Ukraine to install an aerial defense network using technology available in NATO countries to protect the country from air and missile attacks.
“Ukrainians then will complete their battle on the land in a more efficient way. This decision requires political willpower from NATO countries,” he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has defended the invasion by stating it’s Russia’s attempt to “denazify” Ukraine. Time reported Thursday that historians are pointing out Putin is incorrectly using the term to justify overturning a democratically elected government because of Putin’s antisemitic views and fear of Ukraine joining NATO. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish and some members of his family were killed during the Holocaust. Zelenskyy’s grandfather also fought for the Soviet Army against the Nazis in World War II.
“Putin is a war criminal and number one terrorist threatening the world with nuclear weapons,” Sergiy said. “By any means, he should be disactivated as soon as possible.”
Lawrence said she contacts her mother and brothers who are living in the Crimean Peninsula, a part of Ukraine that was annexed to Russia in 2014.
Putin has convinced her mom, she said. After first speaking to her, Lawrence said she couldn’t believe what she was hearing when her mother told her Putin was doing the right thing because of his belief that NATO and the U.S. would attack Russia.
Lawrence said people all across the world need to be aware of the war because of Russia’s nuclear capabilities.
“That would not go well, regardless of who starts it,” Lawrence said. “It would affect everyone globally.”
There are ways that people can help Ukraine during this conflict. There are several charity and nonprofit funds that people can donate to help civilians in Ukraine including Ukrainian Red Cross, the International Rescue Committee and CARE among others.