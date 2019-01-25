A rack of LuLaRoe leggings is seen at Spanky’s Legendary Consignment in Vancouver, Wash., on Tuesday afternoon. Popularized for their unique designs and one-size-fits-all fabric, the brand’s leggings are among LuLaRoe’s signature garments, even as controversy surrounds the company’s treatment of its independent retailers. “It’s a win-win for us, because there is demand for the LuLaRoe products. And we’re able to provide brand-new clothing for the customer, and also help the consignor,” said Spanky’s owner Rachel Phillips.