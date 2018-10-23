Waste plant future in limbo awaiting federal report
ARCO — The U.S. Department of Energy is expected to release a report before the end of the year with its recommendations for the future of the Advanced Mixed Waste Treatment Project.
The facility, located at the DOE’s desert site west of Idaho Falls, is processing old transuranic waste before it is shipped to the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in Carlsbad, N.M., for permanent storage. That mission is expected to conclude sometime next year. Federal officials had been considering keeping the AMWTP facility open to process waste that is currently out-of-state, mainly from the Hanford site in Washington state.
“We don’t have a decision yet on the future mission for AMWTP,” Fluor Idaho Communications Director Ann Riedesel told Butte County commissioners Monday. Fluor is the contractor in charge of the cleanup.
However, there are signs DOE doesn’t plan to bring more waste to Idaho.
U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson said he has heard “initial indication” that DOE will recommend processing the Hanford waste on-site rather than transporting it to AMWTP. And Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper said during a presentation at the National Cleanup Workshop in Alexandria, Va., in September and again during a Leadership in Nuclear Energy Commission meeting in McCall earlier this month that she doesn’t expect DOE to bring more waste to AMWTP.
“While no formal announcement has been made, (Casper) learned in a recent trip to Washington, D.C., that DOE was not intending to utilize the facility for treatment of waste from outside of Idaho,” according to the LINE Commission meeting minutes. “(Casper) thought an announcement could be made this fall and layoffs would begin in 2019. (Casper) believes there will need to be a collaborative effort between the state, community and industry to re-hire and/or retrain employees.”
Some local officials have come out in support of keeping AMWTP open, hoping to keep the roughly 700 people working there employed and in the area. Opponents, such as the nuclear watchdog group the Snake River Alliance, fear keeping the processing plant open could lead to large amounts of waste being stranded in Idaho.
Another wrinkle in the debate is whether AMWTP could process the Hanford waste while complying with the 1995 Settlement Agreement, which requires waste brought into the state be processed within six months and transported out of the state within another six months. Gubernatorial candidates Republican Brad Little and Democrat Paulette Jordan have both expressed reservations about whether any new waste could be processed in a timely fashion, according to the Idaho State Journal.
“It violates the Settlement Agreement if they bring it in and don’t get it out within a year,” said Beatrice Brailsford, the Snake River Alliance’s nuclear program director.
At a Hanford Advisory Board meeting in Richland, Wash., in August, DOE Richland Operations Office Project Manager Tom Teynor said there could be problems from their end with shipping the waste to Idaho.
“We have had some conversations with DOE Headquarters about the possibility to ship some of Hanford waste to AMWTP for quicker processing than at Hanford,” Teynor said, according to the summary in the meeting minutes. “This issue with this project is that in order to ship Hanford waste to AMWTP, we would have to do the same amount of work as if we were to ship the waste to WIPP.”
Simpson, who is chairman of the House Energy and Water subcommittee, added a clause to a budget bill in March ordering the DOE evaluation.
“I asked them to give me a business case,” he said Monday.
Simpson said he expects the report to be released in about a month. He said some people working at AMWTP likely will be able to get other jobs at Idaho National Laboratory and some may be able to get cleanup jobs at the Hanford site.
“People in the cleanup business are, of necessity, working themselves out of a job,” he said. “That’s just the reality.”
Simpson said he would go along with whatever makes the most fiscal sense.
“Being chairman of the committee, yeah, I want to protect the Idaho National Lab, but I’ve got to protect the national interests also,” he said.
Fluor spokesman Erik Simpson said nothing had been decided.
“In the meantime, our employees remain focused on safely completing their existing work,” he said in an email.
Simpson said that as of Sept. 30, there were 7,679 cubic meters of waste left at AMWTP, of which 2,736 cubic meters still needed to be treated, 2,973 still needed to be certified and 1,970 were certified but awaiting shipping to WIPP.
“We’re currently working with DOE to finalize a processing schedule for the remaining waste,” Simpson said.
While more of the AMWTP’s employees live in the Idaho Falls area, Butte County, which has fewer than 3,000 residents, could be hit hard. Butte County Economic Development Director Monica Hampton estimated about 50 AMWTP employees live either in Arco or in nearby Mackay in Custer County. Losing those jobs and families could have ripple effects for schools and other community institutions, given the small population.
“That’s a big chunk for our valley,” she said.
Casper and Dana Kirkham, the head of Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho, met last month with Anne White, DOE’s assistant secretary for the Office of Environmental Management. They said White told them she had seen the report but didn’t say what was in it and that it was being reviewed.
“White said she had seen it but she wanted an outsider perspective, another look to be taken at it,” Casper said. “She said it would be released soon, she said before the end of the year. We don’t know anything until then.”
“I feel like everything sort of hangs in the balance on that report,” Kirkham said. “My understanding is, most of the political officials (and) decision-makers are waiting to see what the report is and follow its direction. If they say it’s cost-effective, they will (keep it open), if not, they won’t.”
With AMWTP closing in on finishing processing the transuranic waste in Idaho, Casper said the community should start to plan for what will happen if DOE decides to phase out the facility.
“We have to be prepared for all eventualities,” Casper said.
Kirkham said she hopes many of them could find other jobs at the site or with other industries.
“It boggles my mind a little, (we have) this billion-dollar facility and we would essentially destroy it,” Kirkham said.
Butte County commissioners met with Riedesel and DOE management and program analyst Karin Brown on Monday to discuss a range of INL and cleanup-related issues, including AMWTP. While there wasn’t much new information to share, the commissioners made it clear they worried about how closing AMWTP would affect the county.
“We have a lot of people out there, and the time is ticking away,” said Commissioner Rose Bernal.
Bernal asked whether DOE was working on a plan for what would happen if AMWTP isn’t used to process more waste. Kind of, Riedesel replied — they are thinking about it but there is no formal plan yet.
“We can’t spend money to go down a path if we don’t know what the path is,” Riedesel said.
Riedesel said that, if the DOE decides to shutter the AMWTP, it won’t happen overnight, and there would be a plan and a timetable to wind it down. She said the uncertainty has been stressful for the people working there, and some have left already.
“They’re nervous about what the future holds,” she said.
Bernal said she worries about the ripple effect of losing jobs and families moving away.
“It is definitely stressful for our community right now,” Bernal said.
Reporter Nathan Brown can be reached at 208-542-6757. Follow him on Twitter: @NateBrownNews.