Idaho Falls native Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca appeared in President Joe Biden’s virtual “Parade Across America” on Wednesday. The quick video showed Apodaca holding an American flag skateboarding through Idaho Falls to the tune of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams." Following him, the parade featured clips from across the country of others doing the same.
"We are feeling the good vibes from this "Dreams" skateboarding segment featuring @Doggface208 (aka Nathan Apodaca) and Americans across the country!" tweeted the Biden Inaugural Committee account.
We are feeling the good vibes from this "Dreams" skateboarding segment featuring @Doggface208 (aka Nathan Apodaca) and Americans across the country! 🛹 #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/4uibqQwsWO— Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 20, 2021
The parade was in lieu of the traditional live parade. Famous faces, as well as everyday people, were invited from each state. Celebrities included Jon Stewart, Earth Wind & Fire and New Radicals. Apodaca represented Idaho. Biden’s team has been charmed by Apodaca’s humble response to his viral fame, reported Complex.
The inauguration invite came just months after Apodaca shot to instant fame in September when his TikTok video went viral. The simple video showed Apodaca sipping Ocean Spray cran-raspberry juice and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” while skateboarding down U.S. Highway 20.
The video has been watched more than 100 million times across all platforms and skyrocketed the 1977 “Dreams” to No. 1 on iTunes. It was the second-most-viewed video on TikTok in 2020, according to the video platform. Apodaca has since enjoyed the resulting fame by filming commercials with Snoop Dogg and skateboarding with Wiz Khalifa.