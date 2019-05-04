The Idaho Rural Water Association, a nonprofit that provides training and technical assistance to water and wastewater facilities, is seeking participants for a statewide apprenticeship program.
The apprenticeship program aims to train workers capable of managing Idaho’s drinking water or wastewater systems in cities with fewer than 10,000 residents.
According to Kelsie Cole, apprenticeship coordinator for the Idaho Rural Water Association, more than half the professionals who oversee or operate Idaho’s drinking water and wastewater facilities are within 10 years of retirement. One-third are older than 55 and 30 percent are older than 45.
“It takes years of on-the-job experience and education to obtain the skills, knowledge and licensure to properly operate a drinking water or wastewater utility,” Cole said in a news release. “New advancements in water treatment and supply technology increase the skills and training necessary for protecting public health and the environment."
The association hopes to place an additional 35 people in registered apprenticeships. Cole is hoping more communities will sign up to participate in the program.
“We are encouraging our 120 members to plan for the future,” Cole said in the release.
The apprenticeship program includes two years of training for job candidates through paid positions. Typical wages range from $12 to $20 per hour, depending on the location.
Six Idaho communities have signed up so far. The city of Buhl hired two apprentices. The cities of Carey, Preston, New Plymouth and Grand View each hired one.
“Some of our cities say they don’t know where to find people,” Cole said in the release. “We can help them find apprenticeship candidates. People from all walks of life have expressed interest.”
A.J. Gray, Buhl's water department manager, hired two apprentices.
“When I saw the apprenticeship program come up, I jumped in quickly," Gray said in the release. "It is a great way for kids to get a foot in the door for a promising career. The experience they gain on the job is so valuable — it’s priceless.”
The association is using a $30,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to recruit job candidates.
A high school degree or equivalent is required for the program. Apprentices are responsible for housing.
For businesses to sponsor a registered apprentice, visit apprenticeshipidaho.gov or contact John Russ at 208-332-3570 (extension 3303) or by emailing john.russ@labor.idaho.gov.
For Idaho cities, counties and job seekers interested in Idaho Rural Water Association’s apprenticeship program, contact Cole at 208-343-7001 or email kcole@idahoruralwater.com.