An upcoming event at Sandy Downs hopes to give folks a taste of what it’s like living near the Kenyan village of Kakili and hauling household water every day.
As a fundraiser for “Clean Water In Kenya,” individuals, families and teams are asked to join the event hosted by Grit League — a group familiar with mud runs and obstacle course races — from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 13 at Sandy Downs.
Sign up for the event online at cleanwaterinkenya.eventbrite.com.
Participants will haul water over a 1-mile, marked course to a “collection station” and race to see who hauls the most water during the five-hour period.
“This will imitate life in rural Kenya where villagers, haul water, often many miles, to their homes and schools,” the event organizers said in a news release.
Participants can pay to participate or find a business to sponsor their efforts on a per-gallon basis. Proceeds go directly to Clean Water in Kenya, a nonprofit group.
The organization suggests $1 per gallon of water carried in the contest.
“Our best guess is that the average adult will haul between 10 and 25 gallons of water during the event,” the event organizers said.
Clean Water In Kenya raised $30,000 in 2019 which was used to install a well for Kakili Village. The organization plans to build a water tower, tanks and piping with a solar-powered pump to deliver fresh water to three schools in the village area.