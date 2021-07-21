Event coordinators recently moved a water-carrying fundraiser to coincide with an annual mud run held at 10 a.m. Aug. 14 at Sandy Downs.
The event will give mud run participants the option of carrying water during their race to give folks a taste of what it’s like living near the Kenyan village of Kakili and hauling household water every day.
Sign up for the event online at cleanwaterinkenya.eventbrite.com.
Mud run participants can opt in to haul water over the mud run course to receive extra prizes.
Businesses sponsoring the water carry will have their logo on sets of jugs. Proceeds go directly to Clean Water in Kenya, a nonprofit group.
Event organizer Dan Beck said from 300 to 500 people are expected at this year's mud run.
Clean Water In Kenya raised $30,000 in 2019 which was used to install a well for Kakili Village. The organization plans to build a water tower, tanks and piping with a solar-powered pump to deliver fresh water to three schools in the village area.