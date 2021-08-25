The Idaho Department of Water Resources put out a curtailment on water rights on Aug. 4, for those whose rights are after June 14, 1977 for the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer
According to Deputy Director Mathew Weaver, they have been issuing several curtailment orders since April. The department is required to update curtailments based on injury determination to the aquifer, and did another injury determination assessment during the week of Aug. 16.
Weaver stated they go about determining injury through the Methodology Order. The order is the way the department calculates how much junior ground water pumping is injuring surface water users and how that affects the aquifer.
“Some years there is no injury, such as 2017-2020,” said Weaver. “But this year, because of the drought and high temperatures, there was a lot of injury determination at the start of July.”
Weaver stated the ground water is connected to the aquifer, and the aquifer is connected to the river. When water users pump ground water, it lowers the flow of water in the river. Because the surface water users have much older rights than ground water users, the department then determines how to manager ground water user needs alongside surface water users.
“We calculated the injury to be around 170,000 acre feet,” Weaver said. “If you think about a football field, including the end zone, an acre foot of water is if you could cover that whole field in one foot of water.”
According to Idaho law, if water user rights are junior, they can do either one of two things; either mitigate the impact of their water use, or to completely stop using water.
According to Weaver, nearly all water users are covered by a mitigation plan at this point in time.
Weaver stated, since the department found injury to the aquifer, they needed to identify how many righters would need to be curtailed to put 170,000 acre feet back into the aquifer. At the time of the curtailment in April, the Idaho Department of Water Resources found approximately 10,600 water right users, and of those, around 3,300 needed to be curtailed due to injury to the aquifer. At the start of the Aug. 4 curtailment, the department is down to 415 water rights that they are working through curtailing, if it is necessary to curtail all or most of them.
“The curtailment that is in place now, it will run until the end of the irrigation season,” said Weaver. “Then next year, we will start all over. Some people are already forecasting high temperatures next year, which could cause another curtailment.”
According to Weaver, at the end of irrigation season, they will carry out the last few steps of the Methodology Order, and then wait to see how much snowpack the state will get and look into the reservoir content to prepare for next year. Once those aspects are looked into, the department will reevaluate what the run-off will be and how that affects irrigation, starting in April of 2022.
Weaver stated it’s impossible to know what the injury will be. The Idaho courts have told the department that they need to calculate what the injury will be for the season; but it’s hard on irrigators because they’ve already planted and are into the season by then, but that’s why the department tries to mitigate as soon as they know the impact of injury on the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer.
The Curtailment Order states that, at 12:01 a.m. on or before Aug. 3, 2021, ground water users holding water rights bearing priority dates junior to June 14, 1977, within the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer area of common ground water supply (ESPA ACGWS), must curtail/refrain from diversion and use of ground water pursuant to those water rights, unless notified by the Department that the order of curtailment has been modified or rescinded as to their water rights.
According to the Curtailment notice, the SWC delivery call applies to ground water rights for irrigation, commercial, industrial, municipal, non-exempt domestic uses, and other consumptive uses. Non-consumptive uses and culinary in-house uses of water are not subject to curtailment under the order.
The Curtailment Order was sent out to ground water users within the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer.
The Order also stated the Director ordered that, by May 1, 2021, ground water users with consumptive water rights junior to May 30, 1989, within the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer area of common ground water supply.
According to the Order, there are currently six approved mitigation plans in place responding to the SWC deliver call:
(1) Docket No. CM-MP-2009-007 for the benefit of the Idaho Ground Water Appropriators, Inc. (IGWA) (delivery of stored water);
(2) Docket No. CM-MP-2009-006 for the benefit of IGWA (conversions, dry ups and recharge);
(3) Docket No. CM-MP-2016-001 for the benefit of IGWA (the IGWA and SWC stipulated mitigation plan);
(4) Docket No. CM-MP-2010-001 for the benefit of the Southwest Irrigation District and Goose Creek Irrigation District (collectively, “SWID”).
(5) Docket No. CM-MP-2019-001 for the benefit of certain cities commonly referred to as the “Coalition of Cities”; and
(6) Docket No. CM-MP-2015-003 for the benefit of the A&B Irrigation District (“A&B”).
The Curtailment Order lists well over 400 homes and businesses that will be affected by the curtailment. Some of the local places include Burgess Subdivision Water Assistant Inc., City of Roberts and Jefferson County.
“We want the aquifer to be balanced,” said Weaver. “It’s important to keep it in a stable condition.”