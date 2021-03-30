With the kick-off of the irrigation season starting April 1, water officials are optimistic about the current storage in Idaho’s reservoirs and mountains, but there are some worries about next season.
“Things look good,” said Brian Stevens, water operations manager with the Bureau of Reclamation. “We're coming out of a couple of years of flood control. This season is the driest of the last four years. The current conditions look like it’s going to be the lowest of the five-year season.”
Stevens said eastern Idaho and western Wyoming reservoirs have been releasing minimum flows all winter because this winter’s snowpack has been at or below average levels. Some regions, such as the Big Lost basin and Medicine Lodge, Beaver and Camas basins have been extra dry. These two regions are at 63% and 66% of normal snowpack respectively.
“We haven’t gotten much precip in the month of March thus far, so our percents of normal are down,” said Corey Loveland snow survey supervisor at the National Water and Climate Center. “February was pretty decent because we had those couple of snowstorms.”
Stevens said carryover from previous good water years has left most reservoirs in good shape and expects them to fill to capacity in the coming weeks during spring runoff.
“We're about 15 to 20 days away from filling American Falls Reservoir and then Palisades is on target to fill,” he said last week. “Jackson is 77% full, Palisades is 81% full, Ririe is 64% full, American Falls is 93% full and Lake Walcott is 84% full.”
Stevens said if it rains significantly during April, causing irrigation systems to be curtailed, there is a chance that extra water could be stored.
“Spring has been relatively cool and even though we’ve got dry conditions, I think it’s going to be a good year,” he said. “If things continue cool and we see regular runoff, I think we’ll have a really good year for irrigation. it may not be perfect for runoff or natural flow, but we should have 100% allocations (for irrigators).”