Idaho Falls may launch a small pilot program for conserving water through residential water meters by the end of the month.
The city public works department proposed a program during the City Council's Monday work session to install water meters on 100 randomly selected homes throughout Idaho Falls. The city will monitor the water usage at those homes over a two-year period, before and after encouraging the homes to take water conservation steps.
City water superintendent David Richards told the city council Monday that the pilot project does not mean the city will start billing customers a metered rate. Richards pitched the program as a data-gathering tool to help the city's computer models understand how homes currently use water and what future developments could require.
"One of the things we really don't know is how much water is being used in the city on a residential basis," Richards said.
Public works director Chris Fredericksen requested that the city council vote on approving the pilot program during their June 24 meeting. If approved, the city would begin selecting residents to take part and work to install meters before winter arrives.
The homes in the pilot program will be selected by city employees from the roughly 3,000 homes that already have water meter pits. Meter pits have been required for all Idaho homes built since 2007 and have often been added by the city as they repair and replace water mains. If a selected resident opts out of the program, Richards said the city will try to pick another spot in the same neighborhood.
"We really want a spread-out sample. It would be homes with different ages, with different lot sizes, and ideally with different methods for their outdoor watering," Richards said in an interview Tuesday.
Idaho Falls would cover the cost of installing the water meters in the pilot program. The first year of use will allow the residents to see their water demand at 15-minute increments, but otherwise not change anything about billing or water use.
Year two will bring on the conservation step when the city encourages the participating residents to switch to water-saving fixtures. Richards said the city would provide up to $500 in rebates for pilot program members to buy low-flow fixtures and up to $500 for their installation. Monitoring those homes for another year will allow the city to see what impact different water conservation methods had.
Idaho Falls is one of the few major cities in Idaho that charges residents a flat rate for water instead of billing based on meters. Mayor Rebecca Casper called the long-running debate about water the "third rail of Idaho politics" during Monday's council meeting.
"We have to be careful, when we have these conversations, to be full of answers and information and not full of philosophy," Casper said.
Conservation and water access have long been points of debate for the Gem State. A 2015 water use report by the U.S. Geological Survey found that Idaho had the highest per capita water use in the country. Homes in Idaho used an average of 184 gallons of water per day that year — 102 gallons more than the national average.
Ammon had already switched over to a citywide metered billing system. The city began installing water meters at homes in 2013, and city administrator Micah Austin said the city was on track to provide them for all homes by September.
Ammon switched to a metered billing system in the spring of 2019. The first summer of metered billing proved controversial for many residents, but Austin said the complaints had died down as the change ultimately led to Ammon using a billion fewer gallons of water during the next 18 months.
"A lot of those savings came from fixing leaks, in some cases ones that had been going on for years without being noticed," Austin said.
Fredericksen said the city had consulted with Ammon about the general rollout of their program but re-emphasized that the billing change was not a factor in the pilot program.
Idaho Falls has already converted 621 non-residential customers, all among the largest water-using businesses in the city, to metered billing systems. Those businesses are a small fraction of the nearly 26,000 total accounts connected to the city water system.