Construction on the new city of Idaho Falls water tower starts Monday in the Idaho Falls Public Library parking lot.
Library parking is being modified during construction to accommodate patrons. Once construction is complete, there will be minimal impacts to library parking, a city news release said.
The water tower will be built in the southeast corner of the library parking lot. During construction, parking spaces on the south side of the parking lot will be closed. After the structure is built, the lot will be reconfigured so only one to two parking stalls will be lost, the release said.
The city worked with the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation to change one row of parking stalls across Park Avenue, just east of the library, from all-day parking to two-hour parking for library patrons during construction. The city will place outdoor electronic message boards at this parking lot and the library parking lot to give advanced warning of the changes. There are additional shared parking stalls available around the library.
“We extend our gratitude to the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation and library board and staff for their continued support and willingness to work with us on this important project,” Public Works Director Chris Fredericksen said in the release.
An online construction parking map will serve as a guide for motorists. The map also is available in printed format inside the library and other adjacent commercial properties. Parking and directional signage, including QR codes, will be added around the library to assist motorists with parking during construction, the release said.
Work on the water tower will take place over the next two construction seasons, the release said. The current 86-year-old water tower will remain standing and operational to maintain a pressurized system until construction on the new tower is complete in 2024.
