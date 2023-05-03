water tower rendering

A rendering of the new 1 million gallon water tower to be built in the Idaho Falls public Library parking lot. Construction starts Monday.

 city of Idaho Falls

Construction on the new city of Idaho Falls water tower starts Monday in the Idaho Falls Public Library parking lot.

Library parking is being modified during construction to accommodate patrons. Once construction is complete, there will be minimal impacts to library parking, a city news release said.


