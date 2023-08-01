construction.jpg

Construction at Woodruff Avenue and 17th Street has had major impacts on the businesses at that intersection.

 Joanna Hayes / jhayes@postregister.com

Several major construction projects have hit Idaho Falls' roads this summer.

Increased traffic, closed roads and what some business owners described as limited communication from the city has caused financial stress and constant worry, they said.


