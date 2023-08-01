Several major construction projects have hit Idaho Falls' roads this summer.
Increased traffic, closed roads and what some business owners described as limited communication from the city has caused financial stress and constant worry, they said.
The largest construction project is the complete tear down of 17th Street and Woodruff Avenue.
The intersection is being widened to improve traffic flow and accommodate predicted population growth.
"The intersection has operated over capacity during peak hours with motorists experiencing delays of more than 1.5 minutes," the city said in a March news release. "Without intersection improvements, forecasted traffic for 2040 show a 30 percent increase in traffic demand resulting in a 2.5 to 4 minute delay."
The city sent out notices about the project to the community as early as 2018, Public Works spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said in a statement to the Post Register.
"The larger projects, such as those happening right now at Woodruff and 17th and Rollandet and 17th Street were shared with the public years in advance," Hammon said in the statement.
Even so, some of those affected felt caught off-guard.
The intersection at Broadway Street and Yellowstone Highway closed in a blink of an eye, said Jeff Carr, the Museum of Idaho's executive director.
"I just went to work one day and it was closed," Carr said.
The construction at the Broadway/Yellowstone intersection is a combined project between the Idaho Transportation Department and the city. Crews are removing old concrete and replacing it with new asphalt to allow for safer travel for motorists, an ITD news release said. The city also is replacing the water lines underneath the road during construction.
Carr was worried that the intersection's closure would affect the museum's visitor numbers during its busiest time, the summer tourism season.
"It's hard when you shut off Broadway. That's where the tourists are," Carr said.
He said that even though the museum is not technically on Yellowstone Highway, but at 200 N. Eastern Ave., that intersection is the main way visitors and staff reach the building. Carr thought tourists would give up finding a way across the closed intersection.
However, museum visitor numbers haven't changed too drastically, Carr said. He believes it is because of several proactive measures the museum took. The morning Carr drove to work and encountered the closed road, he immediately posted about it on the museum's website. He notified the public of the closure in front of the museum as well as alternate routes to the building on both the museum's website and its social media pages.
"All things considered, business is doing fine," Carr said. "It's annoying, but we need better roads."
The closure could last until late September. The length of the project still concerns Carr.
"We will certainly keep an eye on it, but things are OK so far," Carr said.
Not everyone is having as much luck as the Museum of Idaho.
Gandolfo's New York Deli at 1685 S. Woodruff Ave. has seen a decline in business in recent months. The restaurant's manager, Lorita Kahn, said the construction at the 17th intersection has hurt business.
"Foot traffic has declined a lot," Kahn said. "People are just not coming to this side of town."
The Woodruff Avenue and 17th Street intersection improvement project began in the spring and is expected to last until October. The nearly six-month project is taking a toll on businesses surrounding the intersection. This week, construction crews began paving Woodruff leading up to 17th. This means traffic will soon be able to reach businesses such as Gandolfo's directly from Woodruff. Kahn said that will definitely be a relief.
Gandolfo's neighbor, Red Clover Herbs and Market at 1655 Woodruff Ave., has seen a drastic drop in sales because of the nearby road construction.
The store's co-owner, Leisl Vosika, said the last month has been "awful."
"In the last two weeks, our sales went down 90%," Vosika said.
Significant impacts to business began in May, with sales down 50%. Vosika said sales continue to drop each month.
"We are hanging on by our fingertips," Vosika said.
Vosika said the market had only recently recovered from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The market was able to stay open during 2020, as it was deemed an essential service. Vosika said some customers continued to come in during lockdown, seeking the health remedies the market offers. But customers still remained few and far between. The family-owned market had to crawl out of the financial hole the pandemic dug, Vosika said.
However, the construction at 17th and Woodruff has impacted business more significantly than the worldwide pandemic.
"We had a record sales month in March of 2020," said Vosika.
She said people were looking for any health remedy they could find at the beginning of the pandemic. Construction doesn't elicit the same community response.
"I don't know how we'll make it all the way to the fall," Vosika said. "Small businesses are more fragile than people realize. We are in survival mode."
Vosika said she approached the city in June, asking for help. The city then placed signs on Woodruff next to the "road closed ahead" signs saying businesses such as Red Clover Herbs and Market are still open.
Vosika said that helped initially, but she is looking for the city to do more.
"I don't know why the city didn't put some type of contingency plan in place," Vosika said.
Vosika said she is worried that slow business, no insurance coverage and no city help will force her to close.
"Can we get a break on something?" Vosika said.
Hammon said the city has done its part helping notify community members and business owners of the construction.
"Construction is unavoidable as we continue to ensure that our roadways are safe for the travelling public. When planning for construction projects, we do so with those impacted at the forefront of our minds. We do our absolute best to keep access open to all businesses during construction," Hammon said in a text message to the Post Register. "We realize the improvements being made are messy and inconvenient, however, the cost of delaying or not making the improvements is even more costly."
