“Democrats make a difference in Idaho,” said Lauren Nechochea, Idaho Democratic Party state chairwoman, in a message to Bonneville County Democrats on Saturday.
Nechochea and constitutional scholar David Adler addressed the group during its annual Truman Banquet at the Westbank Convention Center.
Bonneville County and District 33 are priorities for the state Democratic Party, Nechochea said.
“I want to give props to Miranda Marquit running against Rep. Barb Ehardt, my colleague,” Nechochea said. “She got 40% of the vote. … We really see this as a must-build district. It’s crucial to our plan to take down the Republican supermajority in the next decade.”
According to Nechochea, Democratic county parties in Idaho won 75% of the 21 races in the May 16 election where they made endorsements.
“Our margins matter,” she said. “We might face steep hills when it comes to some of those big races, but every race matters down to the local level, state Legislature and beyond. With a fractured Republican Party split between extreme conservatives and even more extreme conservatives, it often comes down to Democratic votes to simply govern and get good policies passed.”
She cited the passage of $50 million for a workforce housing fund in the Idaho Legislature in 2022 as an example of Democrats making a difference.
“This is a need everywhere, and they (Republicans) hadn’t done anything,” Nechochea said. “It didn’t cost the state a dime. Yet it took Democratic votes to make it happen because a majority of House Republicans voted in opposition.”
She said Democrats also play an influential role on budgets, specifically the Medicaid budget.
“A majority of Republican legislators would defund entire state agencies on a whim,” she said. “The entire Medicaid budget often relies on Democratic votes to pass. Republicans would just take health care away from low-income seniors, pregnant women, people with disabilities and kids without thinking twice.”
She also spoke up about public libraries. Members of her party voted to uphold Gov. Brad Little’s veto of H.B. 314, which she described as a “censorship bill that likely would have closed the doors of libraries all across the state as they drowned in ridiculous lawsuits or became uninsurable.”
She also mentioned her party’s role supporting a bill that extended loan repayment incentives to nurses in rural areas that narrowly passed the House.
Democrats supported increases in funding for schools.
“We as Democrats effectively beat back harmful voucher schemes over and over again,” she said.
They also voted for $80 million toward post-secondary training.
“This bill passed the House by a single vote,” Nechochea said.
Nechochea expressed opposition to Republican-led legislation that banned students from using their “state institution-issued identification to vote at the polls” and “enacted harsh prison sentences for doctors and nurses providing the evidence-based standard of care for Idahoans. The latest assault was on gender-affirming care for our youth proven to reduce anxiety, depression and suicidality for transgender kids,” she said.
Democrats are concerned about Idaho’s trigger law that came into effect with the fall of Roe v. Wade, “taking away the right to a legal, lawful abortion.”
“We saw our reproductive rights just disappear what felt like overnight,” Nechochea said. “The law goes well beyond the right to decide whether or not you get an abortion or not. … It’s so extreme that people are at risk, our patients are at risk of not getting life-saving care. … Labor and delivery services are closing. Maternal health providers are fleeing the state.”
Five of Idaho’s nine maternal and fetal medicine specialists who care for “the most complex, at-risk pregnancies,” have left the state, she said.
Democratic Party officials encouraged local citizens to be actively engaged in the political process.
“Run for office, work for a campaign, volunteer, write a check and help us build our Democratic Party in any way that you can,” said Miranda Marquit, chairwoman of the Bonneville County Democratic Central Committee.
