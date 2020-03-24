Every time some tragedy happens, a particular quote from Fred Rogers, better known as Mr. Rogers, begins making its rounds on the internet.
“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping,’” Rogers said.
No one in Idaho Falls need look far to see helpers around every corner. Each day, school cafeteria workers from across Idaho Falls stand on street corners and in front of schools handing out free meals to any child between the ages of 1 and 18. Teresa Young stood in front of a refrigerator at Hawthorne Elementary on Tuesday. Car after car would pull up alongside the curb and roll their windows down. She greeted each one with a smile and a bagged lunch.
According to Justine Reese, child nutrition supervisor for Idaho Falls School District 91, the program just launched this week. More than 1,000 children came for meals on Monday and more than 1,300 on Tuesday. Thirty employees and volunteers are assisting to make this happen. Bus drivers drop food off at certain stops, cafeteria workers wake early to prepare meals and other school employees and volunteers pass them out.
“It’s important because, for some of the kids, it’s the only meal they get. We need to make sure they’re being kept fed and healthy,” Young said.
Young will be out on the curb again Wednesday.
Meals on Wheels is another organization providing essential meals to the community. The program brings meals to the elderly and disabled. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has started donating toilet paper to Meals and Wheels program recipients who need it.
Though Bill Brotherson is nearing a vulnerable age himself, he has no intention of ceasing his Meals on Wheels volunteer work. For Brotherson, helping others is a way of life.
"As a teenager, I was in charge of my younger brothers and sisters. In the military, I was a sergeant. I spent 30 years in the fire department. I've always helped. When my wife died there was just nothing; this gave me a new lease on life is what it boils down to," Brotherson said.
Stores have been stepping up to protect those vulnerable as well. Cabela’s and multiple grocery stores across the city have set aside an hour in the morning exclusively for the elderly and immuno-comprised to shop. This means smaller crowds and less chance of coming too close to someone who unknowingly has the virus.
Even with these measures, some residents are still nervous to leave their houses. Part of the issue is that, with shortages on essential items across the city, finding certain items is more than just walking into one store. It often means walking into six stores to find products such as toilet paper or baby formula.
Chris Dougan, manager of Grease Monkey, has a spiky mohawk and an ear full of rings. He and his wife Katie realized how many people in their community were struggling when they joined a Facebook group called East Idaho Quarantine Mutual Aid. This group is “for people in East Idaho to communicate surpluses and needs.”
“If you have extra toilet paper, but need diapers, post that. If you are looking for stores with certain items, ask. During this time of quarantine, we can help each other out by staying in communication in our community. When this all blows over (which it will) we will take down the group. In the meantime, let’s be there for one another,” the page states.
The Dougans began offering to do shopping for anyone who wasn’t able to. They would charge nothing more than what the items cost at the store. Eventually, people began donating, both in items and monetarily. The owners of Grease Monkey and Snake River Solace, a CBD store, have been major donors. Now, the Dougans are able to provide items to people free of charge. Each evening at 6 p.m. they scour the city for products such as toilet paper and diapers, often hitting every grocery and convenience store in town. Then they make their deliveries, usually not finishing until after 2 a.m.
On Monday, a woman messaged Dougan asking if he had any children’s Tylenol for her child. Dougan said he did and offered to run it over after work. When she told him that she was worried because her child had a fever, he immediately had an employee drive the medicine to her right then.
“She asked how much it would cost and, when we told her it would be free, she started getting teary-eyed,” Dougan said.
Another place trying to help people is the The Lava Hotel & Spa in Bannock County. It has seen a decrease in visitors and are putting their empty beds to good use by offering free hotel rooms to truckers. Owner Riley Sorensen pointed out that truckers were helping keep the economy afloat by delivering goods.
“I just think, as Americans, we’re all in this together,” Sorensen said.