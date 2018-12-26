A persistent weak layer in the region’s snowpack has presented dangerous backcountry conditions for skiers and snowmobilers that contributed to a deadly avalanche on Saturday and serious avalanche-caused injury on Monday.
A Rock Springs, Wyoming, man died Saturday when the snowmobile he was riding was buried in an avalanche in the Wyoming Range east of Alpine, Wyo. Dustin LaPant, 31, rolled his snowmobile while riding uphill on a slope about 1,000 feet off the popular Horse Creek Trail, according to Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center Director Bob Comey. LaPant’s death was the first fatality this winter in the United States.
LaPant was riding in steep terrain when a 100-foot by 100-foot slab of snow charged down on him.
“His sled reared up and flipped backwards,” according to a report from the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center. “He was pinned under the sled on his back with the handlebars on his chest.”
The snowmobiler was buried for about an hour before being dug out. Snow depth was 2 to 3 feet.
The Monday avalanche occurred just south of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort boundaries in the Spacewalk Couloir — a steep, rocky feature. The 31-year-old unidentified skier triggered the avalanche while making a ski cut in snow about 3 feet deep.
“The skier went the full length of Spacewalk and well into the apron,” the avalanche center report said. “The skier was not buried and ended up on the surface, but suffered injuries.”
The resort ski patrol responded to the incident and prepared him for transport via helicopter to the Search and Rescue hangar where he was then driven to St. John’s Medical Center in Jackson, Wyoming, with possible hip and leg injuries.
Current forecasts on the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center website show “weak persistent snow lies within the snowpack. The chance continues for the weight of a single person to trigger slab avalanches on these buried layers at the mid and high elevations. … Careful snowpack and terrain evaluation is essential today for safe backcountry travel.”
The avalanche center reports that the weak layer of snow developed in November and early December and remains above 7,500 feet.
“Skiers and riders could trigger persistent slab avalanches of one to three feet in depth,” the report said Wednesday.
Recent snowshowers have added 3 to 6 inches of new snow which can also be a contributing factor, the center said.
For area-specific forecasts and reports, go to jhavalanche.org/index.php.