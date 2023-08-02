hayden fire 8 2

The Hayden fire, now estimated at 21,977 acres, is burning 18 miles west of Leadore.

 Salmon-Challis National Forest

Decreasing winds over the Hayden fire this week have given fire crews a fighting chance against the blaze.

The fire, burning 18 miles west of Leadore, is now estimated at 21,977 acres and is at 47% containment. There are 681 firefighters assigned to the fire.


