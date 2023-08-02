Decreasing winds over the Hayden fire this week have given fire crews a fighting chance against the blaze.
The fire, burning 18 miles west of Leadore, is now estimated at 21,977 acres and is at 47% containment. There are 681 firefighters assigned to the fire.
Rain was forecast to move into the area Wednesday afternoon and light showers will continue off and on through the weekend, a Great Basin Interagency Incident Management Team news release said. The moisture will result in fire behavior moderating, the release said.
Burnout operations are nearing completion on the north and south sides of the fire, the release said. As heavy fuels continue to cool, mop up operations are underway.
When winds, temperatures and visibility have allowed, aerial crews have delivered 383,850 gallons of water, 18,800 gallons of retardant and 12,395 pounds of cargo to the fire, the release said.
Firefighters have completed 6.5 miles of handline and 19.3 miles of dozer line and have improved crew and equipment access to the fireline on 17.6 miles of roads, the release said.
The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Great Basin Team 7 has pre-identified evacuation zones. As of Wednesday, Zone 1 is now split into Zone 1A and Zone 1B. Visit the Lemhi County website at lemhicountyidaho.org for information and a revised map.
The area remains under Stage 1 fire restrictions with the following acts prohibited:
• Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire except within a designated recreation site, or on their own land, and only within an owner-provided fire structure (see definition).
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
