Jureano Lookout Buildings

Jureano Lookout buildings are wrapped in a fire shield in this Aug. 31, 2022, photo to protect the structures from fire. According to the book "IDAHO: A Climbing Guide," the buildings at the site were constructed after 1930.

 Salmon-Challis National Forest

Unseasonably hot and dry September weather is wreaking havoc with efforts to contain the Moose fire north of Salmon.

"As fuels continue to break records for lowest moisture contents ever, the fire’s rate of spread is approximately ½ mile per hour with spotting up to one mile," Wednesday's daily update from Great Basin Incident Management Team 5 said.

