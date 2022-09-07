Jureano Lookout buildings are wrapped in a fire shield in this Aug. 31, 2022, photo to protect the structures from fire. According to the book "IDAHO: A Climbing Guide," the buildings at the site were constructed after 1930.
Unseasonably hot and dry September weather is wreaking havoc with efforts to contain the Moose fire north of Salmon.
"As fuels continue to break records for lowest moisture contents ever, the fire’s rate of spread is approximately ½ mile per hour with spotting up to one mile," Wednesday's daily update from Great Basin Incident Management Team 5 said.
Temperatures at North Fork reached into the 90s again Wednesday, when a Red Flag warning warned of wind gusts of 30 mph expected through 9 p.m.
On Tuesday, a spot fire that started a day earlier in Jefferson Creek pushed more than a mile, reaching the Beartrack Mine. At about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, the power line feeding Panther Creek, Leesburg and the Beartrack, Blackbird and Idaho Cobalt mines was deenergized and fire officials recommended the Beartrack Mine and Leesburg be evacuated due to extreme fire behavior, the release said.
Three Hotshot firefighting crews and several helicopters worked on Tuesday’s new spot fires over the 300 Road near Rapps Creek until it became too unsafe, forcing ground crews to disengage and retreat to safety zones. After regrouping and determining the best locations to reengage the fire, firefighters employed direct and indirect tactics along the 300 Road, adjacent to the Beartrack Mine and in the Leesburg area, the release said.
The release said communication and coordination between resources has kept firefighters safe while strategically engaging the fire. The Contingency Group completed knocked out fuels along a mile-long of 098 Road south of Wade Fraser. Additionally, a hose lay was put in place along 061 Road for point protection near structures and other values at risk.
The area between Arnett Creek and Allen Creek continues to be the most active portion of the fire, the release said.
The fire, which encompasses more than 167 square miles, is 44% contained. It is being fought by 650 personnel, nine crews, five helicopters, 26 engines and 32 pieces of heavy equipment.