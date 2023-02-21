This winter in eastern Idaho — with lots of cold, snowy days in the lowlands — is more reminiscent of what the region saw in decades past.
The conditions have not only kept residents inside, they’ve also pushed wildlife closer to population centers.
Local reports show that elk are moving closer to residential areas, alongside busy freeways, and into the hay bales of area farmers and ranchers, where they are looking for an easy meal.
Residents in and around Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Rexburg, Sugar City and Hamer have all reported several sightings as well as many car accidents caused by the elk making their way around the valleys at a time when they’re often higher up in the mountains.
“The elk are wild so you can never really control them,” said James Brower, the regional communications manager for the Idaho Department of Fish & Game. “They have been causing a lot of problems recently for farmers and ranchers down in the valley, particularly in the Hamer area.”
The Idaho Department of Transportation and Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Fish and Game Department reported that more than 30 elk were fatally struck by cars along both Interstate 15 and Interstate 86 in the month of January alone, a tribal news release said.
Police and Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies in Chubbuck and Pocatello responded to calls early on the morning of Feb. 7, where they found more than 100 elk entering the area. Area responders spent the rest of the morning encouraging the animals out of the area, toward the Fort Hall Reservation.
Though elk exiting the forests this time of year is not uncommon, Brower said the number of occurrences has been higher than that of recent years.
“We have these issues every single year, but this winter has been colder and wetter than we’ve seen in a while and that is a big contributing factor to the sightings,” Brower said, “As the snow gets deeper and the cold temperatures refuse to let up, the animals are hungry, burning more calories than usual with sub-zero temperatures and they are looking for more shallow land and food.”
While some eastern Idaho residents have remarked that this winter has been harsher than those in the recent past, former Channel 3 weatherman Steve Cannon said that the weather is not really as unusual as it might seem.
“While the weather, to some, feels uncharacteristic, I think we’ve really just been in a trend where the past few years, that we can all remember, have just been so dry and warm, that it has changed our idea of what our winters really look like,” Cannon said. “This is not uncharacteristic of the area; if anything, it is more characteristic than the past few years have truly displayed.”
Whether the weather is normal for the area, Cannon suggests that people slow down and take the time to learn the area and the weather we are experiencing, and be safe while doing it.
Brower adds to Cannon’s recommendation for caution, urging drivers to be cautious and watch for wildlife that might be crossing roads.
“We have elk feeding operations going on in a few areas to keep them as far away from cows, haystacks, people and the highway as we can,” Brower said. “We have volunteers and staff going out every night to help with the problem but roads are bad and the animals are going to cross, looking for refuge from deep snow and cold climates. Just please slow down, be aware, and be cautious.”
Brower warned that the dark-colored fur of elk and moose can make them extremely hard to see at night, which contributes to accidents.
“Be attentive and vigilant and don’t drive faster than circumstances allow,” he said.
