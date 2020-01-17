Several eastern Idaho roads were closed Friday afternoon, primarily due to blowing snow and reduced visibility.
The Idaho Transportation Department reported the following closures as of 2:38 p.m. More information can be found at 511.idaho.gov.
U.S. Highway 20
The road is blocked in both directions between Saturn Avenue and Interstate 15 (I-15B) in Idaho Falls. Emergency vehicles are at the scene. Consider using an alternate route.
U.S. Highway 26
The road is closed between U.S. Route 26 Business, near Ririe, and Rainy Creek Road in Swan Valley.
State Highway 32
The road is closed between McReynolds Avenue, three miles north of the Tetonia area, and State Highway 47, near Ashton. Visibility is reduced. Drivers should expect blowing snow and be on the lookout for drifting snow on the road.
State Highway 33
The road is closed between 3rd Street East, near Newdale, and 700 North Road, near Tetonia. Visibility is reduced. Drivers should expect blowing snow and be on the lookout for drifting snow on the road.
State Highway 47
The road is closed from Ashton to Bear Gulch. Be prepared for heavy snow. Visibility is reduced. Drivers should expect blowing snow and be on the lookout for drifting snow on the road.