This afternoon at 2:06 pm, Madison Fire Department responded to a report of vegetation, a tree, and a vinyl fence on fire at 1059 E. 10000 S. in Archer.
Weed burning in the area had taken place over the weekend and, unknown to the burning party, it had started a very large willow on fire which had been smoldering on the inside since that time.
This afternoon, when the winds picked up, the tree finally caught fire and dropped a burning branch onto the adjacent property in the area of three outbuildings. The vegetation ignited and then caught all three buildings on fire.
Upon arrival, all three buildings were fully involved, and one had already collapsed. Suppression efforts were hampered due to arcing power lines, as well as a downed line in the fire. Fire crews had to wait for the power company to arrive on scene and turn off the power before suppression could continue.
The three buildings were a milking barn, a maintenance shop, and a storage shed. The loss is estimated to be near $75,000.
Madison Fire Department sent two engines, two water tenders and one command vehicle; and Central Fire District provided mutual aid with two engines. There were 16 personnel working the fire scene.
“We are sorry for the property owner’s loss,” said Corey Child, Chief of Madison Fire Department. “This is a good reminder to everyone to burn responsibly and make sure all fire is completely extinguished prior to leaving the area.”