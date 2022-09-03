The city of Idaho Falls is moving forward with its railroad crossing removal project, scheduling a removal after Labor Day weekend.
The next crossing that will be removed is on SouthCapital Avenue, near Idaho Falls Power and Idaho Falls Public Library, according to a Thursday news release. Part of the street will close at 7 a.m. Tuesday for construction and is expected to reopen by Wednesday evening.
In coordination with Eastern Idaho Railroad, the Idaho Falls Streets Division removed a railroad crossing on Aug. 30 on SouthUtah Avenue. City Public Information Officer Kerry Hammon earlier told the Post Register the City Council voted in June for an agreement with Idaho Transportation Department which provides funding for acquisition of Eastern Idaho Railroad right-of-way.
The agreement allows the city to remove and replace various railroad crossing roads in the city with no more than $465,000 of federal railroad and highway crossing project funds. The project is removing unused railroad tracks from Yellowstone Highway to just north of Broadway.
The release said tracks have also already been removed from Park Avenue and from the south side of the library. The railroad crossing on Shoup Avenue will be removed later this month and Idaho Falls Public Works also plans to remove tracks across Yellowstone Avenue near Cliff Street, but a date hasn’t been determined.
Motorists will be detoured to Yellowstone Highway until construction on Capital Avenue is completed. The release says motorists should reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.
Questions or concerns about this project can be directed to Idaho Falls Public Works at 208-612-8250.
Alaska Airlines upgrading jet for Seattle route
Starting Wednesday, Idaho Falls Regional Airport passengers flying to and from Seattle will travel in a larger and more spacious regional jet.
The flight is offered by Alaska Airlines, which launched the route in 2021 with a Bombardier Q400 turboprop. A city news release said the airline is transitioning to the Embraer 175, which offers 12 first class seats, 12 premium class seats and 52 main cabin seats.
“The success and reception of the Idaho Falls to Seattle route over the past year has been incredible,” said Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier in the release. “The E175 has been operated by multiple carriers at (Idaho Falls Regional Airport) and we have seen its success in providing a more enjoyable travel experience for passengers.”
Horizon Air, the regional airline that operates Alaska Airlines flights in Idaho Falls, announced it was beginning to transition all of its jets to a single fleet of E175 jets earlier this year.
“The E175 aircraft is extremely efficient and well suited for markets like Idaho Falls. Customers love flying in it and we think that’ll be the case for our guests in eastern Idaho,” said Horizon Air President Joe Sprague in the release.
The E175 jets provide passengers with more choices of legroom options and larger overhead bins, the release said. The jet flies at a maximum cruising altitude of 41,000 feet at 494 mph.
Alaska Airlines officials expect to add the E175 on route between Idaho Falls and Boise in 2023, according to the release.
Reinhart Park Splash Pad closing after Labor Day weekend
Reinhart Park Splash Pad is closing after Labor Day.
A Thursday city news release said the Parks and Recreation Department needs to conduct annual maintenance on the splash pad, which opened on May 31.
“We really appreciate everyone who made the first summer at Idaho Falls’ first splash pad such a success,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm in the release. “While it would be so much fun to keep the splash pad open, proper maintenance is necessary to ensure the splash pad can be enjoyed for years to come.”
Residents still looking for aquatic activities within the city can use the Wes Deist Aquatic Center, which is open for year-round swimming.
The aquatic center reopened in June after a near $1.2 million renovation project to help better control humidity and moisture in the facility.