After seven months of renovations to the Wes Deist Aquatic Center, swimmers can now return to the pool with its reopening this week.
The pool opened Monday and the city is celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday at 12:30 p.m.
“We appreciate everyone who has waited for the much-needed improvements to the facility,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Direct PJ Holm said in a news release. “This essential closure will allow our community to enjoy swimming at the aquatic center for years to come.”
After the ribbon cutting ceremony, swimmers can enjoy the pool from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a free, public swim. On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Wes Deist Aquatic Center staff will offer free half-hour swimming lessons. Those wanting to sign up for lessons must do so beforehand on the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation registration page at secure.rec1.com/ID/idaho-falls-id/catalog.
Parks and Recreation closed the aquatic center in November for major renovations to the facility’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems to address safety concerns that were found in a 2020 assessment of the facility. The systems help control humidity and moisture levels.
A staff report presented to the City Council in March 2022 found the pool’s dehumidification system was old, corroded and unreliable, leading to high chloramine levels in the air inside of the building. The pool was originally built in 1986.
Idaho Falls Public Information Officer Eric Grossarth said about 120,000 people swim at the aquatic center each year, although the last few years have had lower numbers because of the renovations and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The total cost of the renovations is nearly $1.2 million, which includes a new more efficient system to better regulate the moisture load. The project also included fixes to pool decking by removing old, corroded metal fixtures and other minor repairs.
Renovations are still underway but when they are finished, the Wes Deist Aquatic Center Swim Lesson programs will resume for adults and children.
Courses are offered by the Red Cross Swimming and Water Safety programs, which include parents and child aquatics, preschool aquatics, learn-to-swim and adult swim. Each course emphasizes skill development in conjunction with water safety and drowning prevention education.
“We can’t wait for our swimmers to enjoy the improved facility,” Holm said in the release. “With our lessons it allows us to provide a fun place to teach lifelong water safety and skills to our community.”
To register for lessons in the future, visit the Wes Deist Aquatic Center’s website at idahofallsidaho.gov/732/Swim-Lessons.