Construction on West Broadway in downtown Idaho Falls is almost complete.
The project, which will beautify the sidewalks on West Broadway between Memorial Drive and Yellowstone Avenue, is on track to be completed within the next couple of weeks, according to Catherine Smith, executive director of the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation, the group leading the project.
Construction started May 13 and was scheduled to last 45 days.
"We are indeed on schedule, which is exciting," Smith said. "We will be finished prior to July 4th, which was always the goal."
The project includes replacing curb, gutter and sidewalks. Old planter boxes will be replaced with above-ground flower planters. New trees will be planted. And decorative pavers and lighting will be installed.
A water drip-line irrigation system, meant to reduce the number of labor hours spent on hand-watering flowers and trees, will be installed, as well.
“This is an exciting project," said Mayor Rebecca Casper in a news release. "We are confident that the Broadway sidewalk improvements will result in a more welcoming environment for all who visit downtown. This matters to downtown businesses and attractions and adds immensely to the high quality of life we enjoy here in the city.”
Three sources are funding the project. The Idaho Falls Redevelopment Agency provided $525,000 — part of a larger grant — for the West Broadway project. The Downtown Development Corp. matched the grant with $50,000 from its savings account. Idaho Falls Power also is providing funding in addition to replacing the lighting along the Broadway corridor.
After the West Broadway sidewalks are complete, the Downtown Development Corp. will focus on street corners within downtown. Eleven corners remain to receive the same face-lift — new curb, gutter, sidewalk and planters.
"The goal is to have everything done downtown by mid- to late-July," Smith said.