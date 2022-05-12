Despite the region experiencing above-normal rain and snow and cooler temperatures in the month of April and early May, Upper Snake water users will be rationing the water supply this irrigation season.
That was one of the takeaways from the Idaho Water Supply Committee meeting in Boise on Thursday.
Jeremy Dalling, the Upper Snake Field Office River and Reservoir operations lead for the Bureau of Reclamation, told the committee that experts expect Palisades Reservoir to fill up to between 750,000 and 850,000 acre-feet this year. That would be about 60% to 70% of the reservoir's 1.2 million acre-foot capacity.
Runoff forecast for the South Fork of the Snake River at Heise is 76% of normal, while the runoff forecast for Island Park is 65% of normal according to meeting notes from Steve Stuebner, who handles communications for the Idaho Department of Water Resources. Those runoff predictions are in line with the drought years of 2002, 2003, 2007 and 2013, Stuebner's notes said.
Archives from the U.S. Drought Monitor show 2002 was a year of extreme drought in Bonneville County. In May of that year then-Gov. Dirk Kempthorne declared a drought emergency for Bonneville County, according to Post Register archives.
Similarly, on April 29 of this year, Gov. Brad Little approved an emergency drought declaration for 34 of Idaho’s 44 counties, including Bonneville.
While discussing the recent wetter and cooler weather, Idaho Department of Water Resources hydrologist David Hoekema said that while those conditions may have preserved mountain snowpack and eased the drought somewhat, “it’s not been wet enough to pull us out of drought.”