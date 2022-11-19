Those who don’t make the most dangerous mistakes while driving have certainly seen others commit them.
A driver on their cellphone, convinced they can deal with one quick call or text, then put it down. Trying to push through a yellow light just as it’s turning red. Creeping into the intersection for a left turn, waiting for an opening in traffic.
All are bad, but tempting habits for drivers, and all were factors in more than 800 crashes that occurred in Idaho Falls between May 30 and Sept. 5. That’s more than eight crashes a day.
The majority of crashes, 507, were classified as accidental property damage, meaning no one involved was seriously injured. Those classified as injury accidents counted at 148 crashes.
In the past year, Idaho Falls Police have responded to three fatal crashes, a rollover in January caused by speeding, a rollover in May that involved alcohol, and a fatal crash in October on Sunnyside Road.
There were 155 hit and runs, though the data does not state how many of those resulted in injuries.
The Idaho Falls Police Department provided data to the Post Register on all crashes that officers responded to during the 100 deadliest days, the time period between Memorial Day and Labor Day that sees the most traffic accidents of the year.
By far, the plurality of accidents happened on 17th Street, home to several businesses. Police responded to 114 accidents on 17th Street over the summer, averaging more than one a day.
The most dangerous stretch was in front of the Grand Teton Mall, between Channing Way and South 25th East. Crashes in that area were also more likely to result in injuries, or to be a hit and run, according to IFPD data.
Other roads that saw high numbers of crashes over the summer included South 25th East (61 crashes), West Broadway Street (54 crashes), Woodruff Avenue (54 crashes) and Sunnyside Road (50 crashes).
When such crashes occur, the Idaho Falls Police Department has a team of three patrol officers who focus primarily on car crashes and other traffic accidents.
Officer Preston Littlewood, who has been assigned to traffic for two years, works with his colleagues each day to determine how a crash played out. Vehicles traveling at 40 mph that crash into another car or object can spin, swerve and roll in unpredictable ways, and no one witness may have the answer to how a crash happened or who was at fault.
One of the most common causes of crashes on busy intersections is what Littlewood calls “loading the intersection.” Drivers waiting to turn left at a yellow light often work their way into the intersection to quickly take advantage if a gap in oncoming traffic gives them an opportunity to make the turn.
If the light turns red before said opening appears, however, the driver is left parked in the intersection, vulnerable to cross traffic that may broadside their vehicle.
“I had that exact accident last night,” Littlewood said.
Though intersections between 17th Street and other busy roads, such as 25th, Woodruff and Holmes, all saw high number of crashes, the intersection between 25th East and Lincoln Road was the worst, according to IFPD data.
Littlewood said he can’t say for certain why certain streets and intersections may see more accidents, beyond the fact that they’re just busy roads.
“I don’t know the rhyme or reason why we have so many accidents (at those locations),” Littlewood said.
Officers can report damage to roads and signage that may cause accidents, such as faded paint, missing signs or malfunctioning lights, but more determining more systemic issues typically falls on state and city officials.
Any accident Littlewood responds to that results in more than $1,500 in damage is automatically reported to the Idaho Transportation Department, which can pass that information on to cities.
Road engineers at the city and state level can use that data to determine if changes to signage, lanes or laws need to be made. Major changes can be prohibitively costly, however, such as adding or widening lanes, and require construction that can drive up traffic in other areas.
Littlewood said education on personal responsibility can go further than road changes to reduce accidents. He used Sunnyside Road as an example. The road has a speed limit of 40 mph, but people frequently drive at 50 mph or more.
With neighborhoods on either side, raising the speed limit on Sunnyside is unrealistic. Other roads, such as Pancheri, have crests that make high speeds dangerous for drivers who can’t see what’s over the hill.
“Those speed limits are in place for a reason,” IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said. “It’s not this willy-nilly number.”
Distracted driving by people on phones also remains a major factor. Littlewood said he and his colleagues have responded to crashes and found drivers attempting to take a picture of the scene, only to nearly cause another crash themselves.
“We appreciate people recording our scenes, but a driver can’t be doing that,” Littlewood said.
As winter weather sets in, drivers face new threats with ice and snow. Littlewood said more accidents may be seen on bridges. South Yellowstone Avenue, near Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery, sees especially icy conditions in winter that Littlewood said can lead to more accidents.
Winter safety, such as clearing a windshield before driving, keeping wipers updated and making sure tires are prepared for the slick condition, can reduce crashes.
“Driving is such a daily part of our lives that we take for granted how dangerous it really is,” Littlewood said.
