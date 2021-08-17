Most school districts in Idaho will not be requiring students and staff to wear masks as students return to the classroom this fall, although some precautions are being taken by local school districts.
Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 published COVID-19 response plans earlier this month. Both districts are committed to operating as close to normal as possible.
“Our intention is to go back to school,” said District 91 Superintendent James Shank in a district Facebook Live video posted on Friday. “We’d like to focus on the joy of school starting and have that excitement around students coming back to school.”
District 91 is encouraging eligible teachers, staff, students, parents and patrons of schools to get vaccinated. Masks are recommended in the district’s plan when social distancing isn’t possible.
The district will make efforts to routinely sanitize and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, buses, common areas and classrooms in its schools.
Each school principal will be notified if there is a confirmed student COVID-19 case in their school, and the principal will conduct contact tracing and notify anyone if they need to be quarantined. No quarantine is necessary if both parties were wearing masks correctly or if an individual is fully vaccinated and not showing symptoms. The plan says they should get tested 3-5 days after exposure and wear a mask for two weeks or until they receive a negative test.
Students and staff members that aren’t wearing masks will need to isolate for 10 days from the last date of contact or a week if they have a negative COVID-19 test.
The plan is subject to change. Shank said the measures outlined are temporary and decisions will be made based on infection rates in schools and the county.
“We try to look at (all guidance) and try to determine what is best for our students,” Shank said.
District 93 is following a similar plan. The district will base mitigation strategy on transmission rates in its schools and use three phases — red, yellow and green — to determine which restrictions and safety measures are enacted.
The green phase consists of normal operations with additional safety measures including increased sanitation that is similar to District 91’s plan. Yellow includes contact tracing for exposures at school and red will mandate face coverings and quarantine periods for individuals without immunization.
The district will move into its yellow phase if there are 20 to 49 new cases in the district within a week and the red phase will commence if there are 50 or more new cases within a week.
District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said a school closure would be considered if virus transmission caused staff shortages or if transmission rates are still high after a prolonged amount of time during the red phase.
“We were able to operate last year without closing schools and that’s the data we’re working from,” Woolstenhulme said. “It’s an unknown for all the schools how much the delta variant or other variants of the coronavirus might change our experiences and we just don’t have the answer to that until we get in and get schools open again.
Dr. Kenneth Krell, an intensive care physician at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, said the school district’s response plans will make “no difference” in COVID-19 transmission.
“Masking is what is effective,” Krell said. “We learned a long time ago that excessive disinfection doesn’t do anything. One does not get COVID off inanimate surfaces. Even though the virus may survive there for a period of time, this virus is droplet transmitted."
Krell pointed to a study conducted by researchers from Duke University during the summer which examined the effects of masking in public schools. The researchers found masking to be one of the best, most readily available methods to protect from disease transmission, with vaccinations being the strongest method.
The study also found schools that had voluntary masking saw increases in COVID-19 cases and days missed because of quarantines, relative to schools that required masks.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the delta variant is more transmissible than other COVID-19 variants. Krell said the region’s health care facilities may become overwhelmed, similar to last year, if there is an increase in COVID-19 cases in combination with other patients needing ICU care. Currently, EIRMC’s ICU is at capacity with 12 patients who have COVID-19.
“Something is different about delta,” Krell said. “The number of cases spread per infected person is higher and that includes children."
Woolstenhulme said during the district’s Aug. 11 school board meeting that the district appreciates the feedback from doctors, but any decisions to require masks in schools should come from the local health board.
“As soon as our medical professionals convince our public health board to tell us something different, we will listen to that,” he said. “I’m not trying to discount their professional knowledge; I’m just saying as a school district we need to listen to public health before we make those decisions.”
Krell was one of 14 local doctors that signed a letter on Aug. 8 addressed to the district 91 board of trustees that urged making masks mandatory in schools.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not indicated they will revisit its now-retired regional response plan for this fall, Woolstenhulme said.
“They are here to consult and help us and provide advice, but at this time they are not considering bringing back any rules or mandates,” he said.