A recent national study on what Americans believe about climate change reveals that where you live seems to make a difference.
Idahoans are lukewarm on the idea that global warming is a thing. Wyoming folks even more skeptical.
On Monday, the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report urging major changes are needed by 2030 or global warming will cause catastrophic weather-related events.
But while Idaho folks in Blaine County are mostly on board (75 percent believe that planet is warming), folks in neighboring Butte County are not as convinced (only 55 percent agree); so says a Yale University Climate Opinion Map recently released. The survey shows how Americans’ climate change beliefs, risk perceptions and policy support vary at the state, congressional district, metro area and county levels.
The map reveals that 70 percent of the country “think global warming is happening.” Bonneville County sits a few percentage points below the national average at 67 percent. Jefferson and Fremont counties are less convinced at 60 percent. But go to certain counties around the West, particularly in coal mining and gas producing states, and then numbers change to almost 50 percent.
In eastern Idaho, Teton County tops the list at 73 percent believers.
“Climate change has become more of a partisan issue, where it wasn’t 20 or 30 years ago, but it is now,” said Katrina Running, assistant professor of sociology at Idaho State University in Pocatello. “The two political parties have different stances on it. ... That’s the No. 1 factor that social scientists have found that predicts concerns about climate changes.”
Running said she and other social scientists have made it a study of why and what people believe on the subject of climate change.
“I’ve done interviews with farmers about their opinion about climate change and I’ve found that they say they are noticing a lot of environmental changes but they’re not sure or generally don’t think it is due to human activity but more due to natural cycles and/or God’s plan,” she said. “That was pretty consistent across the 30 people that I talked to.”
Running said that besides political affiliation, education was the next biggest influence on how a person believes.
“Research has shown that as education increases so does concern for global warming and so does the understanding of the mechanism behind the greenhouse effect,” she said.
The Yale University report shows that counties that have a university in its boundaries are generally at or above the national average for believers in global warming.
Politics and education has tangled over this issue in Idaho, with the legislature scrubbing all mentions of human-caused climate change from its teaching standards in 2017. New standards for course material that restored the teaching of human-caused climate change were restored in February.
Of course the Yale University study also asked other related questions, such as “How worried are you about global warming?” and “When do you think global warming will start to harm people in the United States?” The survey map switches to reflect the percentages tallied for each question in each county across the country.