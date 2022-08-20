The Inflation Reduction Act became law on Tuesday after President Joe Biden signed the bill, which passed both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate on party-line votes. As a result of the new law, many Idahoans will see reductions in the cost of health care and tax breaks for clean energy purchases.

The Biden administration said in a Thursday news release that the act will tackle climate change, strengthen energy security and reduce health care costs. The law is expected to raise nearly $740 billion, increase health care spending by $98 billion and invest $370 billion into clean energy initiatives.

