Since the U.S. Supreme Court Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision on June 24, politicians across the country have shared their thoughts on one of court’s most impactful decisions, including local elected officials and candidates seeking to challenge them this November.
Eastern Idaho Democrats running for office gathered at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise to speak about the decision, they included Idaho Falls state representative candidate Miranda Marquit, U.S. Senate candidate David Roth and U.S. House of Representatives candidate Wendy Norman.
“This week is evidence that we are currently being governed and policy is being made by people who not only are interested in stopping progress, but in turning progress back,” Marquit said to a crowd of attendees. “I will not go back to the 1950s.”
The court’s decision overturned Roe v. Wade, which, in 1973, established a constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. Now abortion laws will be handled by state policy and Idaho is among the states that are ready to ban abortions following the decision, with exceptions for rape, incest and endangerment to the life of the mother. The state’s trigger law could go into effect as early as Aug. 18, 30 days after the court’s decision is formalized through a judgment.
Marquit said the nation has never lived up to its ideals of equality for marginalized groups and Justice Clarence Thomas’ opinion, which indicates he’d like to see the court overturn federal protection of same-sex marriage and access to contraception, demonstrates further examples of setting progress back toward the ideals of equality.
Republican State Rep. Barbara Ehardt, the incumbent being challenged by Marquit, said she was grateful for the decision and believes Roe v. Wade was an “unconstitutional injustice.”
“I believe in Idaho that one of our values in the state is that we value life. In the state of Idaho, we will support and value life.” Ehardt said. “(Abortion) was handled by the states prior to 1973 and should be handled by the states as we move forward."
Ehardt called for the Legislature during the next session to improve support for women who are pregnant. She suggested making the adoption process quicker, easier and more affordable while also potentially compensating individuals who would be financially burdened by pregnancy.
A lawsuit from Planned Parenthood challenging Idaho’s trigger law was filed on Monday, the Associated Press reported. The lawsuit says the ban violates Idaho residents’ rights to privacy and equal protection clause under the state Constitution and the law is too vague for physicians to know when they can legally help patients who are miscarrying or facing medical emergencies.
The Idaho Supreme Court has not yet made a decision to Planned Parenthood's request for an emergency ruling which blocks the trigger law from taking effect if the court has not reached a decision 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision is finalized.
U.S. Rep Mike Simpson said there is “no constitutional right to an abortion” in a statement issued about the court’s ruling.
“As we move forward from this victory, we must remain vigilant to reject extreme, anti-life legislation that will surely be introduced in the wake of this decision," Simpson said in the statement. "As a member of the House of Representatives, I will continue to guard against legislation that threatens the unborn and will use my voice to spread the pro-life message of hope that is so central to our movement.”
Simpson told the Post Register in May, after Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion was leaked, that he did not support a federal ban of abortions.
Norman, a Rigby teacher seeking to unseat Simpson this November, said at the courthouse that the ruling further divides members of the two parties, contrary to Alito’s opinion in which he says Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood have “enflamed debate and deepened division.”
“This means that the division in our nation between the haves and the have-nots, between the right and the left will continue to grow. (The court’s ruling) is not solving it,” Norman said.
Roth, from Idaho Falls, called for people to vote this November and be “relentless” with their civic participation during the courthouse gathering.
“(We can’t think) that just because this is Idaho, we don’t have a chance or we don’t have a voice or we don’t have a choice because we do,” Roth said. "The votes are here for us to win these races. We simply have to get people out to vote.”
Federal elections have been dominated by Republicans in Idaho for recent history. The most recent Democrat U.S. senator was Frank Church, who served from 1957 to 1981. In the House, Democrat Walt Minnick represented Idaho from 2009 to 2011.
Roth’s opponent U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, issued the following statement after the ruling:
“My strong commitment to supporting measures that protect the rights of the unborn remains unchanged," Crapo said in his statement. "I believe abortion is wrong and should be limited to cases where the mother’s life is in imminent danger. The Court’s decision upholds states’ ability to protect the right to life.”