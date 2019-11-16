Something is killing some of Idaho’s last remaining single-leaf pinyon pine trees.
The worrisome mystery falls squarely in the lap of Wallace Keck, superintendent of City of Rocks National Reserve at Almo.
Keck is tasked with solving the whodunit because pinyon pines are basically only found in one place in Idaho: Cassia County, primarily at the City of Rocks.
Keck is sharing the mystery on social media to let interested parties join in the investigation.
“We’re giving the public an opportunity to follow along as we research the problem and look at alternative solutions,” he said. “We’re seeing areas of pinyon pine kill. Whether that’s beetle kill, climate-related, fungus or different pathogens, we’re trying to get a real sense of understanding our pinyon woodlands.”
Single-leaf pinyon pines, those tall desert pine trees that produce a tasty little nut loved by critters and people alike, range across the arid lands of California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and that tiny piece of Idaho. (Related species are found throughout the Southwest.) Some pinyon woodlands at the City of Rocks are thriving with 350 to 400-year-old specimens and nearby seedlings popping up. Others areas are dying out, a mere 60 to 90 years old with no offspring nearby.
“We feel like the No. 1 resource threat for the City of Rocks is the potential die-off of the last remaining pinyon pine woodland in Idaho,” Keck said.
As a preventative measure, park staff has been tasked with clearing deadfall and other potential fuels that could threaten the trees with fire.
“Back in 1999 and 2000 there were wildfires that took about 20 percent to 25 percent of the entire remaining (pinyon pine) forest in Idaho,” Keck said. “So we don’t want to lose any more to wildfire.”
As the reserve’s naturalists work to understand the woodland, they are inviting the public to join the adventure as the study and research take place. The reserve began posting its research on Facebook last week. Every few days, the park posts information, questions and progress on its Facebook page. Some responses have caused park staff to consider different possibilities, such as blister rust.
Keck said social media has led to positive results with more than 100 interactions.
“I love this idea,” wrote Dustin Baugh on Facebook. “I like following along with the process where this is investigated and solutions brainstormed.”
Keck said one issue park staff have considered as a culprit in tree deaths is climate change.
“If it’s incremental climate change that is occurring, it’s always exaggerated on the outer edges of a plant species or an animal species range — it ebbs and flows,” he said. “So are we seeing ebb and flow due to microclimate change or even just long-term climate change? ... But if we could figure out what’s killing our trees, if there’s something we could do about it, besides what’s natural, we want to take those steps.”
In an effort to compare healthy pockets of pinyons to dying trees, the reserve’s staff went on a hunt to find Idaho’s champion pinyon pine tree. First, Keck looked in his files and found a 1973 certificate declaring a certain tree to be the biggest in Idaho. Last Sunday, Keck believed he found it again in an area known for giant trees. Staff went to the site and measured the tree, finding it matched numbers found on the 1973 certificate — 55 feet tall, 83.6 inches around.
Pinyon pine nuts are a sought after commodity. Prices range from $10 to $20 per pound. Each year members of the Shoshone and Bannock tribes visit the reserve to gather nuts as part of their traditions. Other visitors join the gathering. Collecting pine nuts is legal in the reserve and the state park, but commercial collection is not. The nuts generally ripen in September.
“Every year in my childhood, we gathered pine cones from pinyon pines on Mount Harrison,” said Helen Lottridge on a City of Rock’s Facebook post. “We used potato sacks to gather them, and roasted the pine cones and nuts on low heat in our oven. We had pitch all over ourselves ...Those were good times. I hope the pinyons can survive and thrive.”