Medical expenses are seldom cheap, but some can be cheaper than others, depending on where you decide to seek treatment.
That decision must happen quickly; a bone fracture or a high fever warrant immediate action. However, going straight to the emergency room isn’t always the answer.
Critical Eye on Healthcare, a nonprofit advocacy group comprised of Idaho businesses, healthcare organizations, independent physicians and hospitals, explains that — in non-life-threatening situations — patients receive the same quality and speed of care in both urgent care clinics and emergency rooms but visiting an emergency room will end up costing thousands of dollars more.
According to national 2016 claim data from Cigna, the average cost of a visit to an urgent care clinic was $176, compared to $2,259 for an emergency room visit.
Dr. Troy Brumfield, a practicing physician at Community Care and the chief medical officer at Mountain View Hospital, recommends learning which health care problems require going to the emergency room and which can be addressed at an urgent care clinic.
“An urgent care doctor can take care of most immediate healthcare concerns,” Brumfield said. “This includes complicated and concerning medical needs such as fractures, high fevers and burns.”
Brumfield recommends this rule-of-thumb: If you wouldn’t call an ambulance to take you to the hospital, then start by visiting a doctor at an urgent care clinic.
“They have access to the same testing and services as an emergency room,” he said.
A multi-thousand dollar hospital bill can turn into tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket if your insurance company decides that your emergency room visit wasn’t warranted and retroactively denies coverage.
A study released last year by the Doctor-Patient Rights Project, a nonprofit research and advocacy group, found that in the second half of 2017, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield denied more than 12,000 emergency care claims because the patients’ emergency room visits were “avoidable.”
Many problems do warrant a visit to the emergency room, Critical Eye on Healthcare says, including major traumas, such as severe car accidents, heart attacks and strokes.
“If you feel like your life or the life of a loved one is in danger from a health care crisis, go straight to the emergency room,” Brumfield said. “Bottom line: if you feel like you need help, go somewhere. Just remember, excellent and far less expensive care might be right across the street from the emergency room.”
“If you can, start there,” he added.
Cigna recommends visiting an urgent care clinic for the following issues: earaches and infections; minor cuts, sprains and burns; fever and flu symptoms; cough, cold and sore throat; animal bites; mild asthma; urinary tract infections; headaches; back and joint pain.
There are more than half a dozen urgent care clinics in Idaho Falls and Ammon.