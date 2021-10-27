Flu season is here and the time to vaccinate is now.
Eastern Idaho Public Health announced in a Wednesday news release it will be providing free flu shots at its offices across the region for uninsured individuals over the next few weeks. COVID-19 shots will also be available free of cost upon request.
The health district recommends everyone 6 months or older to receive a flu vaccine as it is the most important step to protect against the disease. The flu season generally stretches from September through May and varies in severity each year. Annually, it causes between 12,000 to 52,000 deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The release said last year was a relatively mild year for influenza and it is hard to know what to expect this season. The Post Register reported on Oct. 20 the country is primed to experience a more intense flu season as preventative measures including social distancing and masking have been followed less rigorously among the general population this year.
“In addition to receiving the flu vaccine and hand washing, EIPH recommends the following strategies to prevent getting and spreading the flu: avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; cover your cough and sneezes or cough into your sleeve; stay home when you’re sick; and wear a mask,” the release said.
Here’s where and when uninsured individuals can get flu shots in eastern Idaho:
Bonneville County
Available by drive-thru from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 4, at 1250 Hollipark Drive in Idaho Falls. Call 208-533-3235.
Clark County
Available by appointment from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Nov. 4, at 332 West Main in Dubois. Call 208-745-7297.
Custer County
Walk-ins welcome from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 1, at 610 No. Clinic Rd., Ste. A. in Challis. Call 208-879-2504.
Walk-ins welcome from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 2, at 301 Cedar in Mackay. Call 208-879-2504.
Fremont County
Available by appointment from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 10, at 45 South 2nd West in St. Anthony. Call 208-624-7585.
Jefferson County
Available by appointment from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Nov. 4, at 1078 E. 1500 N. (Terreton) in Mud Lake. Call 208-745-7297.
Available by appointment from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 1, at 380 Community Lane in Rigby. Call 208-745-7297.
Lemhi County
Walk-ins welcome from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 16, at Leadore Library in Leadore. Call 208-756-2123.
Walk-ins welcome from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 4, at 801 Monroe in Salmon. 208-756-2123.
Madison County
Available by appointment from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 10, at 314 North 3rd East in Rexburg. Call 208-356-3239.
Teton County
Available by appointment from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 9, at 820 Valley Centre Drive in Driggs. Call 208-354-2220.