We’ve been told all our lives by the old folk song that here in the West the buffalo roam and the deer and the antelope play, but the question of where exactly do the pronghorn migrate in Idaho each spring and fall is still a puzzle to biologists.
Knowing where and how pronghorn migrate became deadly serious when two different groups of the animals – 96 in total – were killed after colliding with a train this past February north of Hamer in Jefferson County. It is believed that the ill-fated pronghorn were attracted to easy walking along railroad tracks with less snow cover.
To answer the pronghorn migration question, Idaho Fish and Game embarked on a military-like mission with helicopters, net guns and GPS collars this summer to literally pin down the critters and learn some answers. Biologists focused on five big game migration areas across the state, with most of them being in eastern Idaho. Areas include Henrys Lake, the Big Desert and the Snake River Plains.
“Most of the areas are hot spots that big game use as migratory corridors — herds that migrate between summer and winter range,” said Morgan Pfander, a Fish and Game wildlife biologist for the region. Pfander rode in the helicopter and helped with the project.
Fish and Game has plenty of information on deer and elk populations and migration, but is lacking information on pronghorn, she said.
Pfander said biologists hope to learn specifics on exactly where the pronghorn travel to better help clear the path and get all the land managers and private landowners on board with the process. The Idaho Chapter of the Safari Club International was prompted by the tragic train collisions and helped organize a grant to contribute to the pronghorn study.
Although pronghorn are North America’s fastest running critters (45 mph over long distances), fences can be a problem.
“Fences are definitely a challenge,” Pfander said. “In general, pronghorn are not jumpers. So they are going to try and scoot under or wiggle their way through fence lines. Wildlife-friendly fences is definitely a useful tool in facilitating their migration.”
The main tool biologists are using to track pronghorn is GPS collars. Fish and Game placed 106 collars in late July — 31 of the collars were placed in the Upper Snake Region. Biologists shoot a net from a helicopter to entangle the 75- to 150-pound animal and a pound-sized GPS collar is attached along with ear tags. Health vitals such as heart rate, measurements, and temperature are recorded. Biologists hope to get at least two migrations out of the GPS collars before batteries die or the unit fails.
“The collars talk to the satellite and then that satellite relays it down to us via various (computer) applications,” Pfander said. “These collars are really geared to help us figure out those migration routes. ... What things hold them up and what areas are really important to them when it’s time for them to go from summer to winter and winter to summer range.”
She said in general, the animals migrate from high elevation to lower elevation in the fall and reverse that direction in the spring.
“These collars are helping us figure out where they are crossing,” she said. “We don’t have a picture of where that is. I’d say (U.S.) Highway 20 sits in some of the areas they might be crossing through. (Interstate)-15 definitely sits in the middle of pronghorn habitat.”
After figuring out the pronghorn’s preferred migration routes, Fish and Game hopes to implement projects to smooth the way and help the animal avoid dangerous paths such as railroad tracks.
“I think the collars help us figure out where to focus other projects we may have down the road,” Pfander said.