Rein Weil of Idaho Falls was recently contacted by a friend and asked if she would like to buy a pig.
The pig was on a large truck headed to eastern Idaho from a South Dakota farm with more than 150 other pigs. She could buy the pig. It would be butchered and wrapped ready for her freezer. Despite it not being the normal way she purchased her meat, Weil agreed to the deal.
At a time when meat is in short supply and very expensive in grocery stores, hundreds of people are skipping the grocer and buying their meat directly from farmers and using local meat processors to cut and wrap the animal. Eastern Idaho meat processors are working overtime to keep up with the extraordinary demand.
Weil said the appeal of buying a whole pig was that she would be helping out a farmer who was struggling to sell his market-ready animals and possibly saving a few dollars.
“I thought it was a good opportunity for my family to get a pig and fill up our freezer as well as helping the farmers directly,” Weil said. Now her mostly empty freezer just has a supply of breast milk, fish sticks and chicken nuggets. “This will be an opportunity to get all that stuff out and fill it with meat that we’re already going to eat anyway.”
The problem is a break in the supply chain. The giant Midwestern slaughterhouses have slowed down or closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. These meat processing plants go through thousands of animals a week at normal times, but with the coronavirus wreaking havoc, animals are not being processed as quickly and supplies are stacking up and farmers have thousands of animals that need to move. On the back end of the supply chain, the smaller amount of meat reaching the grocery stores is being snatched up by consumers at sky-high prices.
But some eastern Idaho consumers have skipped the broken chain link, buying animals directly from farmers, to have it processed at local meat shops. Local processors are busier than ever.
“This is usually the time of year we’re slow, and we’re running a skeleton crew, maybe six to eight employees working 20 to 30 hours a week,” said Matt Froehlich, owner of Matt’s Custom Meats in St. Anthony. “Now I’m running 30-plus employees 60-hour weeks.”
The story is similar at other eastern Idaho meat shops.
“We are so full we can’t get one more animal in,” said Tony Giesbrecht, owner of Del Monte Meats in Pocatello. “I haven’t sold half beefs like this for 20 years. We probably have 20 head hanging in there just for half beefs. People are slaughtering for themselves, buying hamburger cows just to make burgers and split it with their friends. With hogs, by the end of next week we will have killed over 200 hogs in the last 2 weeks. (Normally) through a whole year, we may do 500 head.”
Rigby’s Jones Meat and Food Services is also buzzing.
“We’re really busy. We’re swamped,” said owner Brent Jones. “I’m scheduling earlier this year for the processing of animals for individuals than I’ve ever done in the in the time we’ve been here. We’ve been here in operation since 1964. We have been busy, busy, busy. This has never happened before.”
The appeal of buying from a local processor is nothing new for Mary Storer of Idaho Falls, who bought a pig processed by Matt’s Custom Meats.
“I always have my freezer stocked,” Storer said. “I’m from a generation where we hung our laundry out, always had a garden, we were always prepared. If something happened and family showed up, we always had food to feed them. I really do think it’s a generational thing.”
Storer said her neighbors saw her example and wanted to buy beef or pork in quantity but ran into another problem: Storage.
“Those people cannot find a freezer to buy till September,” she said. “They’re all back-ordered, and they’re talking September or October before they be able to get any in.”
A quick check of local appliance stores in Idaho Falls on Thursday found freezers “out of stock.”
Debbie Hill, Weil’s friend who brokered the pig deal with a South Dakota farmer, said many farmers are in serious trouble.
“They butcher 3,000 hogs a week at 300 pounds,” Hill said. “When they have no outlet or processing plant for them to go to then they are talking about just dumping them. Some of them are euthanizing them.”
Hill said she originally only wanted 30 pigs from the farmer, but he talked her into buying a truckload of 160.
“I said I can’t sell 160 pigs,” Hill said. “But before the day was out, me and this friend of mine had sold 160 pigs, just right here close, between Pocatello and St. Anthony. We ended up selling four loads of 160 and Matts (Custom Meats) and Del Monte (Meats) is doing the butchering and we have them all sold.”
Hill and other local meat processors worry that even after the big Midwestern processing plants get back in full swing, the supply chain will take time to recover.
“The producers are getting hosed because he can’t get rid of his animals so he’s starting to cull his herd,” Froehlich said. “He can’t feed that many or sell them.” Froehlich said it takes six months to raise a pig to market and 18 months to raise a cow.
In the meantime, Jones said his meat supply is local with solid suppliers.
“What’s happening right now has never happened before the whole time in the history that I’ve been in the meat business which is 50-some years,” Jones said. “I’ve never seen this before. All you can do is take it a day at a time. It’s really a tough situation going on right now.”