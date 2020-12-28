The coronavirus pandemic created severe difficulties for many businesses. From government-mandated shutdowns to customers staying home to limit the spread of the virus, 2020 was not an easy year for sales. Even some of the most well-known retail giants were not immune to plunging revenue. Idaho Falls saw several brand name store closures.
Yet many local stores survived, despite massive numbers of closures within their company nationwide. Companies with local stores that significantly downsized this year include GNC (1,200 closures), GameStop (320 closures), Bed Bath & Beyond (260 closures), Victoria’s Secret (250 closures), J.C. Penney (204 closures), The Children’s Place (200 closures), Macy’s (125 closures) and Men’s Wearhouse (66 closures). However, the Idaho Falls and Ammon branches of these companies all survived and will continue to operate for the foreseeable future. According to a local GameStop manager, the area’s population growth has meant sales have continued to increase each year, helping eastern Idaho locations avoid the ax.
The Post Register looks back at some of the retail brands locals said goodbye to in 2020.
Kay Jewelers
Nationwide closures: 300
Signet, the jewelry brand parent company of Kay Jewelers, Zales and Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, closed hundreds of locations this year. The Kay Jewelers inside the Grand Teton Mall was one of the casualties. The store closed around April.
Signet, the “world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry,” owns approximately 3,200 locations worldwide. However, the Ohio-based company was hit hard by the pandemic. Its last quarter sales had dropped by 40%, according to a National Jewelers report. Signet announced it will be focusing more on online sales going forward.
Pier 1 Imports
Nationwide closures: 936
In May, Pier 1 Imports announced it would be permanently closing all its locations. By September, the Idaho Falls store on East 17th Street had shuttered.
The Fort Worth, Texas-based company known for its home décor was unable to find a buyer after filing for bankruptcy in February. CEO Robert Riesbeck attributed the lack of buyers to challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic.
“This decision follows months of working to identify a buyer who would continue to operate our business going forward. Unfortunately, the challenging retail environment has been significantly compounded by the profound impact of COVID-19, hindering our ability to secure such a buyer and requiring us to wind down,” Riesbeck said in a statement.
Retail ECommerce Ventures bought the brand in July and has since restarted Pier 1 Imports as an exclusively online store.
Started in 1962, Pier 1 Imports originally catered to “post-World War II baby boomers looking for beanbag chairs, love beads and incense,” according to the company website. It expanded over the decades to become one of the most prominent home-décor stores in the country.
Tuesday Morning
Nationwide closures: 232
The Idaho Falls deep-discount home goods store, also on East 17th Street, began liquidation sales in June after the Dallas-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The Pocatello location soon followed.
CEO Steve Becker attributed the bankruptcy to the coronavirus, which presented an “insurmountable financial hurdle.”
“Prior to the pandemic, we were gaining momentum in our merchant organization, growing our vendor base and improving brands, assortment and value for our customers, while investing in our technology and corporate leadership team,” Becker said in a statement. “However, the complete halt of store operations for two months put the company in a financial position that can be effectively addressed only through a reorganization in Chapter 11.”
Gordmans
Closures: 738
Gordmans in Blackfoot was preparing to close its doors for good before ever opening them when its parent company, Stage Stores, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May. The Blackfoot store’s grand opening was originally planned for March 31 but was postponed to May due to pandemic concerns. Upon opening in May, it immediately went into liquidation, according to a Blackfoot store manager.
Gordmans is a department store brand that offers discounted items that include clothing, accessories, home décor, and furniture. The chain’s arrival in eastern Idaho was part of a decision by Stage Stores to convert all Bealls and other department stores it owns into Gordmans.
Stage had originally planned to convert more than 500 department stores across the country in 2020, including Bealls, Goody’s, Palais Royal, Peebles, and Stage, into Gordmans. Had the change-overs been completed as planned, Gordmans would have become one of the largest retail chains in the United States.
A.C. Moore
Nationwide closures: 145
A.C. Moore, an arts and crafts store, closed all of its locations this year. Included in that was the East 25th Street location. The Idaho Falls store closed in March. A.C. Moore is the only store on this list that did not attribute its closures to the pandemic. The company announced its decision in November 2019.
“Unfortunately, given the headwinds facing many retailers in today’s environment, it made it very difficult for us to operate and compete on a national level,” CEO Anthony Piperno said in a statement.