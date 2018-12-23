WHITE BIRD — In this little town almost hidden from view below U.S. Highway 95, with an unofficial census of 84 and a Main Street 1 mile long, looks can be deceiving. White Bird has a community spirit many times larger than its size. In fact, people here emphasize that 84 is not an accurate population count. “The chamber (of commerce) sends out quarterly newsletters to our ZIP Code, and there are about 344 addresses,” said Lydia Chrane, a longtime resident. “It’s not White Bird city, per se. Very few of us live in the city limits. It’s our community, ” from Slate Creek and Twin Bridges to the subdivision on the west side of the Salmon River near Hammer Creek. “When we have something, it’s this community and everybody supports it,” Chrane said. Case in point: At Thanksgiving, nearly 400 people were served between two community dinners — one a fundraiser for the Royal Gem Rebekahs Lodge and the second a free-for-all covered-dish dinner at the Silver Dollar Bar. Saturday, the community celebrated the holidays with a lighted Christmas parade, followed by hot drinks, chili, a bonfire at the city park and a fireworks show put on by Hammer Down River Excursions. There is an annual sausage feed on St. Patrick’s Day, a Valentine’s dance and dinner at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows hall, and the rodeo and White Bird Days celebration that draws hundreds of people from out of town over Father’s Day weekend. These people know how to party. That’s not a small accomplishment in a community where at least three-quarters of the residents are either retired or living on Social Security. It comes down to knowing how to work together. “Whenever we have an event, we usually collaborate with another entity,” said Barbara Lowe, a city councilor who represents the chamber. “And it’s better, it seems, when we work together, because we have such a small population, to accomplish any task we’ve got going. “We just go around and say, ‘Hey, would you like to do the hot dogs this time?’ and ‘Would you like to do the parade?’ and everybody says, ‘Yeah, OK.’ ” Meggie Abbott, who takes pictures of all the community events and posts them on social media said, “Field of Dreams” like: “We put the word out, and they show up.” That community collaboration has come about deliberately. Starting out in 1866 as a river ferry port and a post office, settlement in White Bird began to take off around 1894. One of the more memorable moments of its history was the famed skirmish between the Nez Perce Indians and the U.S. Cavalry at the beginning of the war in 1877. That battle ended disastrously for the cavalry and is now a national historic site commemorated by a marker about a half mile from town on the old White Bird Grade. Later, businesspeople moved in, and during the latter part of the 19th century and early 20th century White Bird boasted stores, hotels, mills, churches, civic groups and other enterprises. In 1974 when U.S. Highway 95 was rebuilt, including a bridge that spans the White Bird Creek canyon and bypasses the town, the fortunes of the town began to dwindle. Businesses moved or closed, including the four-grade schoolhouse that had been the heart of the community. These days there are few younger families with children who remain in the area. It forced people here to try to reinvent themselves. “When we had a school we all did stuff at the school, and so we interacted,” Lowe said. “When you don’t have a school, it really makes a difference in a community.” What remains is a love of the area and a dedication and commitment to their neighbors. Just this past year, people in town raised $22,000 on their own to begin work on a new fire station. A remodel of the tiny city hall also is in the works. Last November, when White Bird’s water system broke down, folks rallied support to supply people in need with bottled water until the problem could be fixed. The city has procured grants and is in the process of rebuilding the aging infrastructure. And the city clerk, Sandy Murphy, who handled the phone and made sure people who needed it had water, recently won the administrator of the year award from the Idaho Rural Water Association. “It was mainly for my part in the drinking water crisis when we lost all our water,” Murphy said. “I was able to keep my cool and make sure everything got done.” Two years ago, White Bird veterans organized a new American Legion White Bird Post 152. Recently the post was nationally recognized “for being the fastest growing Legion in the nation,” Abbott said. The post started out with 15 members and has grown to more than 105 members. One of the legion’s major projects is developing a Veterans Memorial Park at the south entrance to town. “People will just come by; they’ll see us working; they’ll pull over and start helping or donate money,” Abbott said. And this year, like every year, townsfolk got together to collect firewood to give away to people in need. This year there are about 52 cords available at no charge for anybody in the community who needs it. There are few jobs in town, but Kate and Marty Buck, originally from California, had enough faith in the community two years ago to buy a business and open the White Bird General Store. It’s a general store that truly does honor to the name, where one can find everything from fresh vegetables, frozen meat and beer to wasp spray, motor oil and USB cables. “We had family move to the area, and we heard the store was for sale, and it sounded like a good opportunity for us to change our circumstances,” Marty Buck said. “And we moved here, and we love it, just love it here.” “The community has been fabulous,” Kate Buck added. “We couldn’t ask for more. They’ve been welcoming; they’ve been supportive. They’ve been warm and kind, and we couldn’t ask for a better community.” It’s a town where people who meet on the street hug each other instead of shaking hands, where folks who head down to the Silver Dollar Bar for coffee in the morning consider it a “social club” and where news travels at least as fast by word-of-mouth as it does in other places through social media. “We basically know everybody, and everybody wants to support whatever is going on,” Chrane said. “That’s how we can feed (hundreds of) people at our turkey dinner. Well, here, we know everybody; everybody knows us. We like the different things in town, whether we like everybody or not.” This article first published in theLewiston Tribune
.
WHITE BIRD — In this little town almost hidden from view below U.S. Highway 95, with an unofficial census of 84 and a Main Street 1 mile long, looks can be deceiving.
White Bird has a community spirit many times larger than its size. In fact, people here emphasize that 84 is not an accurate population count.
“The chamber (of commerce) sends out quarterly newsletters to our ZIP Code, and there are about 344 addresses,” said Lydia Chrane, a longtime resident. “It’s not White Bird city, per se. Very few of us live in the city limits. It’s our community, ” from Slate Creek and Twin Bridges to the subdivision on the west side of the Salmon River near Hammer Creek.
“When we have something, it’s this community and everybody supports it,” Chrane said.
Case in point: At Thanksgiving, nearly 400 people were served between two community dinners — one a fundraiser for the Royal Gem Rebekahs Lodge and the second a free-for-all covered-dish dinner at the Silver Dollar Bar.
Saturday, the community celebrated the holidays with a lighted Christmas parade, followed by hot drinks, chili, a bonfire at the city park and a fireworks show put on by Hammer Down River Excursions.
There is an annual sausage feed on St. Patrick’s Day, a Valentine’s dance and dinner at the Independent Order of Odd Fellows hall, and the rodeo and White Bird Days celebration that draws hundreds of people from out of town over Father’s Day weekend.
These people know how to party.
That’s not a small accomplishment in a community where at least three-quarters of the residents are either retired or living on Social Security. It comes down to knowing how to work together.
“Whenever we have an event, we usually collaborate with another entity,” said Barbara Lowe, a city councilor who represents the chamber. “And it’s better, it seems, when we work together, because we have such a small population, to accomplish any task we’ve got going.
“We just go around and say, ‘Hey, would you like to do the hot dogs this time?’ and ‘Would you like to do the parade?’ and everybody says, ‘Yeah, OK.’ ”
Meggie Abbott, who takes pictures of all the community events and posts them on social media said, “Field of Dreams” like: “We put the word out, and they show up.”
That community collaboration has come about deliberately.
Starting out in 1866 as a river ferry port and a post office, settlement in White Bird began to take off around 1894. One of the more memorable moments of its history was the famed skirmish between the Nez Perce Indians and the U.S. Cavalry at the beginning of the war in 1877. That battle ended disastrously for the cavalry and is now a national historic site commemorated by a marker about a half mile from town on the old White Bird Grade.
Later, businesspeople moved in, and during the latter part of the 19th century and early 20th century White Bird boasted stores, hotels, mills, churches, civic groups and other enterprises.
In 1974 when U.S. Highway 95 was rebuilt, including a bridge that spans the White Bird Creek canyon and bypasses the town, the fortunes of the town began to dwindle.
Businesses moved or closed, including the four-grade schoolhouse that had been the heart of the community. These days there are few younger families with children who remain in the area.
It forced people here to try to reinvent themselves.
“When we had a school we all did stuff at the school, and so we interacted,” Lowe said. “When you don’t have a school, it really makes a difference in a community.”
What remains is a love of the area and a dedication and commitment to their neighbors.
Just this past year, people in town raised $22,000 on their own to begin work on a new fire station. A remodel of the tiny city hall also is in the works.
Last November, when White Bird’s water system broke down, folks rallied support to supply people in need with bottled water until the problem could be fixed. The city has procured grants and is in the process of rebuilding the aging infrastructure. And the city clerk, Sandy Murphy, who handled the phone and made sure people who needed it had water, recently won the administrator of the year award from the Idaho Rural Water Association.
“It was mainly for my part in the drinking water crisis when we lost all our water,” Murphy said. “I was able to keep my cool and make sure everything got done.”
Two years ago, White Bird veterans organized a new American Legion White Bird Post 152. Recently the post was nationally recognized “for being the fastest growing Legion in the nation,” Abbott said. The post started out with 15 members and has grown to more than 105 members. One of the legion’s major projects is developing a Veterans Memorial Park at the south entrance to town.
“People will just come by; they’ll see us working; they’ll pull over and start helping or donate money,” Abbott said.
And this year, like every year, townsfolk got together to collect firewood to give away to people in need. This year there are about 52 cords available at no charge for anybody in the community who needs it.
There are few jobs in town, but Kate and Marty Buck, originally from California, had enough faith in the community two years ago to buy a business and open the White Bird General Store.
It’s a general store that truly does honor to the name, where one can find everything from fresh vegetables, frozen meat and beer to wasp spray, motor oil and USB cables.
“We had family move to the area, and we heard the store was for sale, and it sounded like a good opportunity for us to change our circumstances,” Marty Buck said. “And we moved here, and we love it, just love it here.”
“The community has been fabulous,” Kate Buck added. “We couldn’t ask for more. They’ve been welcoming; they’ve been supportive. They’ve been warm and kind, and we couldn’t ask for a better community.”
It’s a town where people who meet on the street hug each other instead of shaking hands, where folks who head down to the Silver Dollar Bar for coffee in the morning consider it a “social club” and where news travels at least as fast by word-of-mouth as it does in other places through social media.
“We basically know everybody, and everybody wants to support whatever is going on,” Chrane said. “That’s how we can feed (hundreds of) people at our turkey dinner. Well, here, we know everybody; everybody knows us. We like the different things in town, whether we like everybody or not.”
This article first published in the Lewiston Tribune.