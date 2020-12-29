Idaho Fish and Game conservation officers are seeking information on a whitetail buck that was shot and left to waste in Fremont County last week.
The deer was found south of the Egin-Hamer Road between Quayles Lake and Nine Mile Knoll on Dec. 20.
“The head of the deer was removed while the rest of the carcass was left to rot,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “Officers believe the deer was killed around Dec. 19. Bullet and footprint evidence were discovered and collected from the scene.”
A reward is available for information that leads to a citation in the case.
People with information on this crime can call the Upper Snake Regional office at 208-525-7290 or call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.