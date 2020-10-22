A whitetail buck was recently shot and left to waste along the Red Road near the Sand Dunes in Fremont County, Idaho Fish and Game reported this week.
“The head of the deer was removed while the rest of the carcass was left to rot,” Fish and Game said in a news release. “A reward is being offered for information leading to a citation.”
Officers said, given the state of decomposition, they believe the deer was killed during the weekend of Oct. 17. A pair of gloves were also left at the scene.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Upper Snake Regional office at 208-525-7290 or Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous.